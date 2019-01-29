[January 24, 2019] New Mobility Magazine Honors Cory Lee Woodard of LaFayette, Georgia as its 2018 Person of the Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Mobility Magazine recently announced Cory Lee Woodard, a world traveler, award-winning blogger, and wheelchair user, as its 2018 Person of the Year. "I have subscribed to New Mobility Magazine nearly my entire life and look forward to seeing who the Person of the Year is every January. To be the 2018 Person of the Year and on the magazine's cover is still unfathomable to me. It's truly the honor of my life," said Woodard. Through his blog, Curb Free with Cory Lee, Woodard offers insight as a traveler with a disability and shares his experiences on the road with his wheelchair. Woodard's blog covers a variety of disability travel-related topics, including how to find the most accessible hotels and wheelchair friendly cities, tips on flying with a wheelchair, and how to charge a wheelchair in a foreign country. Woodard, who started blogging in December 2013 just before he graduated from the University of West Georgia with a degree in Marketing, has received numerous recognitions, including the 2017 Lowell Thomas Award for Best Travel Blog and the 2018 Ed Roberts Award from The Center for Independent Living in Berkeley, California. He has also been published in National Geographic, appeared in segments for Lonely Planet and CBS, and has provided support to the editor of the Los Angeles Times travel section. New Mobilty, the official publication of United Spinal Association, encourages the integration of active wheelchair users into mainstream society with articles on health, advocacy, travel, employment, relationships, recreation, media, products and more.



Ninety percent of the writers who contribute to the magazine, which was launched in 1989, live with disabilities. The New Mobility Person of the Year is awarded every January to recognize an individual's outstanding contributions to the mobility disability community over the previous calendar year.

The New Mobility editorial board solicits nominations for the honor every fall and then selects the recipient based on a thorough assessment of all candidates' contributions and actions. Previous winners include Lex Frieden, Mark Johnson and Judith Heumann. To read New Mobility's full feature story on Woodard, visit http://www.newmobility.com/2019/01/person-of-the-year-cory-lee-woodard/. About New Mobility

New Mobility is the leading quality of life publication for wheelchair users and those with mobility-related disabilities. Since 1989, the magazine has been committed to using authentic voices from within that community to tell their stories and share their experiences. New Mobility is the membership publication of United Spinal Association, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, ALS and post-polio. About United Spinal Association

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, ALS and post-polio. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 50 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mobility-magazine-honors-cory-lee-woodard-of-lafayette-georgia-as-its-2018-person-of-the-year-300783607.html SOURCE New Mobility Magazine

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]