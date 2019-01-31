|
|[January 09, 2019]
|
New Relic Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, announced today that it will report its
financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, after
market close on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
The financial results will be discussed on a conference call scheduled
at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 6,
2019. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 393-4306 from
the United States or (734) 385-2616 internationally with conference ID
1686496 and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be
accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic's company website
at http://ir.newrelic.com.
In conjunction with the conference call, supplemental materials will
also be made available on the investor relations page.
Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on
February 13, 2019, a telephone replay will e available by dialing (855)
859-2056 from the United States or (404) 537-3406 internationally with
conference ID 1686496.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights
that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's
cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure
observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build
high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects.
Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
