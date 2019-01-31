New Relic Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, after market close on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

The financial results will be discussed on a conference call scheduled at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 393-4306 from the United States or (734) 385-2616 internationally with conference ID 1686496 and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic's company website at http://ir.newrelic.com. In conjunction with the conference call, supplemental materials will also be made available on the investor relations page.

Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 13, 2019, a telephone replay will e available by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the United States or (404) 537-3406 internationally with conference ID 1686496.







About New Relic

New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.

Social Media Links: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005813/en/