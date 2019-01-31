[January 08, 2019] New Timesys IDE Release Accelerates Development of Secure IoT Devices and Embedded Linux Applications

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timesys Corporation ( https://www.timesys.com ), industry pioneer and leading provider of embedded, open source software, engineering services, and security solutions, today announced a new release of its TimeStorm Integrated Development Environment (IDE) that is designed to streamline, simplify, and accelerate the creation of secure Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded Linux applications.

Available for a free 30-day trial, Timesys TimeStorm 5.3.2 IDE supports the development of applications and systems for IoT and other embedded devices using ARM, Power or x86 based processors. The new IDE release features support for Windows 10 and a Timesys-built Windows installer. The Eclipse-based TimeStorm IDE provides Windows 10 OS users with an already familiar development environment, making it easy to create embedded Linux products within a Windows environment. This feature makes it an ideal solution for developers who want to migrate from microcontroller development to the development of microprocessor-based Linux devices. TimeStorm IDE autodiscovers available Yocto SDKs, accelerating product creation while hiding the complexity of Linux development. It uses the same Yocto SDK under Linux and Windows host OSs, eliminating any potential issues related to using different toolchains on different host OSs. Developers who want to see for themselves how TimeStorm makes application and system-level development easier can sign up for a free LinuxLink account where they can generate a 30-day license to unlock all the features of TimeStorm and try it for that period of time. The registration link is https://linuxlink.timesys.com/register/ , and the free 30-day evaluation license can be generated at https://linuxlink.timesys.com/ide/ .



“We are pleased to bring TimeStorm 5.3.2 to developers. By providing support for Microsoft Windows 10, this latest version of TimeStorm enables us to assist engineers who prefer to use Windows OS or are mandated by internal IT policies to use it,” said Maciej Halasz, vice president of technology at Timesys. “In addition, we see an increasing number of engineers who have historically developed for microcontrollers using Windows OS move to microprocessor development using Yocto Project standards. TimeStorm provides these customers with a familiar development environment for developing embedded Linux based products.” In addition to Windows 10 support, additional features that enhance the development of IoT and embedded devices based on open source Linux have been added to TimeStorm 5.3.2. These features include:

Support for development in Python (in addition to C/C++) — The addition of on target debug for Python enables easier development of IoT applications and machine learning.

Streamlined workflow using Git source code management and makefiles — TimeStorm’s makefile management enables easy integration with in-house continuous integration system, resulting in a better CI/CD workflow and reduced development time.

U-Boot configuration — The TimeStorm U-Boot development feature enables development of custom bootloaders, needed when adapting Linux to a new hardware platform. Availability

The new TimeStorm 5.3.2 is now available for purchase through Timesys. For more information about TimeStorm, visit www.timesys.com/timestorm . About Timesys

Timesys is a pioneer and industry leader in providing embedded, open source development tools and engineering services across the “Embedded Software Spectrum” — from BSPs and devices, to HMI / UX, security, and IoT systems and applications — for embedded Linux, Android, FreeRTOS and other open source solutions. Timesys offers a complete end-to-end device security solution that enables developers to implement security early in the design of embedded Linux based products and minimize security threats throughout the product lifecycle. With Timesys, OEMs, ODMS, and design houses can reduce product development costs, get to market faster, reallocate development resources and reduce project and business risks. With more than 20 years of experience in embedded development, Timesys’ broad portfolio, embedded expertise and extensive partner ecosystem are used by 1000+ customers to develop leading products and applications across a variety of industries including medical, industrial, networking, aerospace and consumer. For more information, visit www.timesys.com . Find Timesys on YouTube , Twitter and LinkedIn . Trademarks

Timesys, the Timesys logo, and TimeStorm are registered trademarks of Timesys Corporation. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the United States and other countries. Microsoft and Windows are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Yocto Project is a trademark of The Linux Foundation. All other company and product names mentioned are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

