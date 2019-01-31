[December 11, 2018] New York Jets and New York Giants Elevate Game Day Experience with Extreme Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's in-stadium experience is more connected than ever. Fans use applications and devices to share their experience on social media, while players and coaches leverage digital technologies to monitor and manage team performance. To boost connectivity at their practice facilities and ensure a rich, wireless multimedia experience for fans on game-day, the New York Jets and the New York Giants deployed Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) Smart OmniEdge™ networking solutions at their joint stadium, MetLife Stadium, and at their individual practice facilities. MetLife Stadium is one of the largest stadiums in the National Football League (NFL) and is home to both the New York Jets and New York Giants. It is host to more professional football games per season than any other facility, as well as numerous other sporting and entertainment events throughout the year. There is seating for 82,500 fans at the 2 million square foot facility. It is outfitted with 2,200 HDTVs and four high-definition LED video boards that stream real-time video footage during the events, making reliable connectivity critical. With ExtremeSwitching™ products, MetLife Stadium has an all-Extreme, core-to-edge wired network to connect video screens, enable electrical lighting systems, support stadium security efforts and power retail and concessions stands. This highly resilient, redundant network also provides the backbone for stadium WiFi. ExtremeManagement™ technology provides IT with centralized visibility and control of stadium network resources so they can quickly identify and troubleshoot issues as they arise. With ExtremeAnalytics™ technology, IT has granular visibility into network and application performance, users, locations and devices, and can capture information related to what apps are running on the wired and Wi-Fi network, who is using them and what the response time is for each app. With these insights, the Jets and Giants can deliver personalized offers and application features to engaged fans. At the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center and New York Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center, ExtremeSwitching and ExtremeManagement platforms support business and football operations, including video surveillance a the Giants facility. ExtremeMobility™ products enable Wi-Fi at the Jets facility.



As the Official Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Analytics Provider of the NFL, Extreme was selected by the Jets and Giants due to its proven track record of delivering high-density Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi analytics solutions to 28 NFL teams, and during the past five Super Bowls. Extreme worked with Carousel Industries and MetLife Stadium partner Verizon Enterprise to deploy the stadium network ahead of the 2017 football season. Carousel Industries also supported installation at each practice facility. Executive Perspectives

Tom Murphy, Vice President Information Technology, New York Jets

"A great in-stadium experience is reliant on seamless connectivity – which Extreme Networks has made possible for our fans. We know we can rely on Extreme's network to deliver not only at the stadium, but throughout our business operations at our facility." Justin Warren, Vice President, Information Technology, New York Giants

"We were impressed by Extreme's extensive portfolio and experience delivering large-scale implementations at other NFL stadiums. With their solutions in place, we're able to provide an enhanced game-day experience for fans while supporting the business and operational needs of our team and venue." John Brams, Director, Hospitality, Sports and Entertainment, Extreme Networks, Inc.

"As the official Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi analytics provider of the NFL, we understand that delivering a compelling fan experience is priority number one. It's a major advantage to the IT teams at the Jets, Giants and MetLife that all three facilities are powered by Extreme solutions, which simplifies operations and management, and frees the teams to focus on surprising and delighting fans with an engaging digital experience." Additional Resources

