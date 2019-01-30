|
|[December 06, 2018]
|
New Program Helps Businesses, Non-Profits Create an Ownership Culture-Even If They're Not Employee-Owned
The New Jersey/New York Center for Employee Ownership at the Rutgers
School of Management and Labor Relations (SMLR) and the Democracy at
Work Institute today announced a new program to help organizations
increase engagement and productivity by giving a voice to rank-and-file
workers. Modeled on the successful strategies used by many
employee-owned companies, the Participatory Management Certificate
Program can help businesses boost their bottom line.
"When employees participate in decision-making and understand how their
organization creates financial value, they can better contribute to the
success of the business," said Professor Bill Castellano, executive
director of the New Jersey/New York Center for Employee Ownership.
"More and more organizations are striving to create this kind of
entrepreneurial culture as they wrestle with economic and global
challenges."
Rutgers studies show employee-owned firms have higher
productivity, lower turnover, and more stable employment. To help
more organizations reap these benefits-even if they are not
employee-owned-Rutgers researchers teamed up with the respected
practtioners at the Democracy at Work Institute to design an intensive
certificate program that combines case studies, research, and practical
applications.
Geared toward managers in large firms, small businesses, cooperatives,
and non-profits, the program will show participants how to create a
values-driven, participatory work environment by:
-
Improving transparency when sharing information
-
Empowering employees in decision-making
-
Developing a management style that fosters participation
-
Engaging employees and promoting their growth
-
Building organizational citizenship and a high-involvement organization
"Our aim is to aggregate and share the enormous wisdom contained within
employee-owned companies," said Melissa Hoover, executive director of
the Democracy at Work Institute. "While this program offers clear
benefits to the managers of the wave of companies transitioning to
employee ownership, any company with an interest in employee engagement
and participation should find it valuable. Employee-owned businesses are
really the standard-bearers for innovative and effective practices in
the management of participatory workplaces, and now these are widely
available to learn from."
The five-day program will take place at Rutgers University in Spring
2019 (dates to be announced) and other locations nationally in the
coming years. An online version is planned for 2020.
About Us
The
New Jersey/New York Center for Employee Ownership provides education
and technical assistance to businesses exploring an Employee Stock
Ownership Plan (ESOP), equity compensation, or worker co-op. The Center
is located within the Institute
for the Study of Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing at the
Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations.
The
Democracy at Work Institute is the nation's leading training and
development organization for worker cooperatives, bringing together best
practices from highly successful companies to grow and strengthen
employee ownership in the U.S.
