|[December 06, 2018]
New Penn Financial to Rebrand as NewRez in Early 2019
National mortgage lender New Penn Financial, LLC ("New Penn") today
announced that the company will be rebranded as NewRez at the beginning
of 2019. New Penn was acquired by New Residential Investment Corp.
(NYSE: NRZ; "New Residential") in July of this year.
The NewRez name and the decision to rebrand reflect New Penn's close
alignment with its parent company, as well as the combined
organization's commitment to bringing value to its customer
relationships and strategic partnerships. Since the acquisition, New
Penn has leveraged additional capital and corporate backing from New
Residential to grow and to expand New Penn's product innovation
capabilities. The company has continued to develop flexible loan
products such as the SMART Series line, which create more opportunities
for qualified borrowers to purchase or refinance homes. During the year
New Penn has also invested significantly in technology designed to
streamline the loan approval process and improve the overall customer
experience.
"We are very excited to announce the rebrand and for the growth
opportunities it signals," said Kevin Harrigan, President and Chief
Executive Officer of New Penn. "NewRez combines the strength and
experience of the New Penn and New Residential brands under one
umbrella, and we look forward to the benefits we will collectively bring
to borrowers through our Wholesale, Correspondent Lending,
Direct-to-Consumer, and Joint Venture/Retail business channels."
"The new brand represents a combination of our company's successful
history and the bright future ahead," added David Haggert, Chief
Marketing Officer. "More information on the rebrand will be communicated
in the coming weeks, including the transition timeline and details of
the new brand and logo."
About New Penn Financial
New Penn Financial® is a leading nationwide lender that
brings expertise, extremely competitive rates on a broad portfolio of
mortgage products, and exceptional customer service under one roof.
Founded in 2008 and licensed in 49 states, the company and its
reputation have grown under the guidance of a management team with years
of experience in the mortgage industry. New Penn is headquartered in
Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania and operates offices nationwide,
including a network of joint venture partners. New Penn is a Shellpoint
Partners company and part of the New Residential Investment Corp.
family. More information is available at newpennfinancial.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information in this press release may constitute
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to
statements regarding creating more opportunities for qualified borrowers
to purchase or refinance homes; technology investments that may improve
and streamline the loan approval process and overall customer
experience; and future benefits to New Penn's Wholesale,
Correspondent Lending, Direct-to-Consumer, and Joint Venture/Retail
business channels. They represent management's current
expectations regarding future events and are subject to a number of
risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which
could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in
the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. For a
discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect
such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Cautionary
Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and
"Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations" in New Residential's annual and quarterly reports filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on New
Residential's website (www.newresi.com).
Forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of
this press release, and New Residential expressly disclaims any
obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in New
Residential's expectations with regard thereto or change in events,
conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
