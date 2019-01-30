[December 05, 2018] New Globant Report Highlights The Importance Of Strong Corporate Culture In Achieving And Maintaining Relevance

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally-native technology services company, released its 2018 Q4 Sentinel Report , a Globant initiative to help today's organizations maintain relevance through the observation of market trends, insights and industry behaviors across the globe. This quarter's report is focused on the need for a strong company culture as organizations work to encourage collaboration across teams, and deliver customer and data-centric solutions that drive innovation, both internally and in the market. While organizations are prioritizing tech investments to improve operations, many are still overlooking how valuable a strong, agile company culture is to any technology's success. Having people within an organization who are well-aligned with company values, and are able to spearhead new projects and adapt to changing dynamics are invaluable to an organization's performance. The 2018 Q4 Sentinel Report outlines the behaviors that organizations should adopt in order to evolve their corporate cultures, build motivated teams across the company and ultimately, improve processes and grow businesses. "Our Sentinel Report is a tool that organizations can use to stay relevant, take their companies to the next level, and develop the values necesary for digital and cognitive transformation," says Martín Migoya, CEO and co-founder of Globant. "Through these reports, our hope is that we can provide a roadmap that organizations can use internally to expand their understanding of digital journeys and spark conversations about innovation."



This quarter's Sentinel Report reflects the culture that Globant instills internally. The company's values of collaboration, agility and innovation are reflected through initiatives across the organization. For example, Globant's StarMeUp OS platform gives employees across offices the opportunity to connect on shared values and provide feedback to one another. The app, used both internally among Globant's nearly 8,000 global employees and among different global companies, helps them feel more engaged in company culture and values, as well as build relationships with co-workers around the world. "Wherever organizations lie on the spectrum of digital transformation, it's crucial that company culture is a top priority," says Guibert Englebienne, CTO and co-founder of Globant. "If organizations hope to maintain relevance in today's competitive landscape, they must invoke a culture of curiosity, experimentation and agility in order to stay at the fore of the conversation and changing business expectations. We're incredibly excited to help organizations execute on this as they stay relevant across industries."

For more information on the Sentinel Report and to download the latest version, click here . About Globant We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower organizations in every aspect. Globant has more than 7,800 professionals and we are present in 13 countries working for companies like LinkedIn, BBVA, EA, and Coca Cola, among others.

