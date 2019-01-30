[December 04, 2018] New Research Shows U.S. Consumers Demand Choice in How They Pay; Often Choose Cash

HOUSTON, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a digital-first world, the importance of cash within the payments ecosystem remains strong based on the many unique features of the tried-and-true greenback.

That’s the underlying message from Cardtronics’ 2018 Health of Cash Study . Now in its fourth year, the study analyzed the results of a June 2018 online survey conducted by Edelman Intelligence, an independent research company, and found that in making in-person retail payments, U.S. consumers: Want to preserve the right to choose the payment method that best fits their situation



Often choose cash, a payment form that carries certain intrinsic benefits beyond the value on the notes themselves “The primary conclusions from the Health of Cash Study are that U.S. consumers do not want to be told how they should pay for the things and services they acquire,” said Brian Bailey, Cardtronics EVP and Managing Director – North America. “In looking at their payment options, consumers see unique benefits in cash as more than just a store of value – they consider cash to be an important part of the social safety net, a critical tool in emergencies, and an overall great way to pay for many of life’s special moments.” Other findings from the Health of Cash Study for 2018 include: The Freedom to Choose 92 percent of consumers crave choice in how they pay, and two-thirds do not like stores or restaurants to limit cash acceptance



73 percent of consumers use cash regularly despite an increase in the number of digital payment apps and mobile payment solutions vying for attention While Technology Evolves, Cash Use Remains Constant 94 percent of consumers said they are likely to use cash in the next six months



New digital payment options are not significantly shiftin U.S. consumers’ payment behavior – mobile and app-based payments are primarily shifting form factors, from card to phone, without significantly impacting cash payments







Seven in 10 people prefer to use cash to pay back a friend and 65 percent prefer to receive cash from a friend when owed money despite the rise of mobile P2P payment options, which has increased in use but still lag cash in reported use and preference



81 percent of digital users, and 84 percent of all respondents, try to keep cash on hand always Cash is the Only Payment Option Always Available

More than nine in 10 respondents think that cash is essential for those who do not have a checking or savings account



Two-thirds believe laws and ordinances should restrict retailers and restaurants from rejecting cash payments



Approximately 95 percent believe cash is a good way to teach children about personal finance



61 percent of consumers use cash to help them stay on budget Explore more about U.S. consumer payment preferences, the role cash plays in commerce, and how cash helps address societal needs with the free 2018 Health of Cash Survey white paper. Full Survey results are available at: www.cardtronics.com/HealthofCash

About the Cardtronics 2018 U.S. Health of Cash Study

Cardtronics partnered with Edelman Intelligence, an independent market research company, to conduct a 20-minute, online survey among a nationally representative sample of n=1,000 U.S. adults ages 18+. Respondents were asked about their in-person (not online) payment preferences and habits either in brick-and-mortar stores or with other individuals, with results occasionally being split into groups based on what payment methods were used. Throughout the survey, separate questions were asked about mobile wallets, store-specific apps, bank P2P apps, and non-bank P2P apps. For the purpose of the analysis, these results were often aggregated into “digital payments.” The margin of error for this sample is +/-3.1% at the 95% confidence level. The survey was fielded between June 18 and June 27, 2018. About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

