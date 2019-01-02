|
|[November 27, 2018]
New Renesas Synergy™ Low-Power S1JA Microcontrollers with Integrated Programmable Analog Simplify Designs and Reduce BOM for Industrial IoT Sensor Applications
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of
advanced semiconductor solutions, today expanded its Renesas Synergy™ S1
microcontroller (MCU) series with the introduction of the S1JA
MCU Group. The ultra-low power S1JA MCUs feature the 48 MHz Arm®
Cortex®-M23 core and integrate best-in-class programmable analog and
security functions for high-accuracy sensor signal acquisition and
conditioning. The S1JA MCUs target cost sensitive and low power
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sensor applications such as flow
control meters, multisensor systems, headless medical monitors and
instrumentation systems, and single-phase electricity meters.
The S1JA Group include five MCUs with up to 256 KB flash memory, up to
32 KB SRAM memory, and a wide operating voltage range of 1.6V to 5.5V.
Each MCU integrates a sensor-biasing unit that supplies accurate power
to the external sensor, and a highly configurable analog fabric that
processes complex algorithms to maximize signal conditioning and precise
analog measurements. On-chip analog components include a high accuracy
16-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC), 24-bit sigma-delta ADC, fast
response 12-bit digital-to-analog converter (DAC), rail-to-rail
low-offset operational amplifiers, and high-speed/low-power comparators.
The S1JA MCUs enable advanced analog configurations from basic functions
to more complex analog blocks. As a result, embedded designers are able
to reduce BOM cost and PCB size by eliminating several external analog
components. Access to capacitive touch enable pins allows designers to
develop touch button HMI interfaces, and the S1JA's memory mirror
function enables over the air updates with little software overhead.
Ultra-low power allows the S1JA MCUs to extend battery life for
battery-operated portable and battery backup applications. Their
best-in-class software standby mode consumes a mere 500nA to enable
20-year battery-operated applications that spend extended periods in
sleep mode. In addition, the S1JA's integrated AES cryptography
accelerator, True Random Number Generator (TRNG) and memory protection
units provide the fundamental blocks to develop a secure system that
connects to the cloud. The Renesas Synergy Software Package (SSP)
supports the S1JA MCUs with HAL drivers, application frameworks and
RTOS. The SSP also includes six new modules that simplify
interconnecting the configurable internal analog blocks. Embedded system
designers can use either of the Renesas Synergy development
environments--e² studio or IAR Embedded Workbench®--to build
and customize their designs.
"The S1JA is the first MCU in the Renesas Synergy Series to offer rich
analog features," said Daryl Khoo, Vice President Product Marketing, IoT
Platform Business Division, Renesas Electronics Corporation. "Offering
superior programmable analog capabilities gives customers the upmost MCU
flexibility to explore algorithms that maximize performance and achieve
design goals without adding significant overhead to BOM cost and board
space."
The S1JA Group MCUs can be combined with the ultra-low noise ISL21090B25
precision voltage reference and ISL32485E
5V differential RS-485/RS-422 transceiver to create high precision,
ruggedized industrial sensor applications.
About the Renesas Synergy Platform
The Renesas
Synergy Platform is a fully supported software/hardware platform
that accelerates time to market and removes the obstacles engineers face
designing IoT products. By enabling development to begin at the
application programming interface level, Renesas reduces the complexity
with designing security-aware connected devices and HMI systems with
graphical user interfaces and capacitive touch. The Synergy
Platform consists of integrated software, development tools and scalable
Arm® Cortex®-M-based Synergy MCUs fully accessible
through the software APIs. There are no upfront licensing fees or
back-end royalties - everything is included in the purchase price of the
MCU.
Availability
The Renesas Synergy S1JA
MCU Group and TB-S1JA
Target Board Kit are available now from Renesas Electronics'
worldwide distributors. The low-cost TB-S1JA target board allows
customers to start their system design by configuring the analog
capabilities and programming the MCU.
S1JA Group MCUs
Package
R7FS1JA783A01CFJ
32-pin QFP
R7FS1JA782A01CBT
36-pin BGA
R7FS1JA783A01CNF
40-pin QFN
R7FS1JA783A01CNE
48-pin QFN
R7FS1JA783A01CFM
64-pin LQFP
Renesas is demonstrating the new S1JA MCUs in Booth 130 (Hall 10.1) at SPS
IPC Drives, November 27-29, 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany.
About Renesas Electronics Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:
6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete
semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent
devices to enhance the way people work and live-securely and safely. A global
leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, SoC products and integrated
platforms, Renesas provides the expertise, quality, and comprehensive
solutions for a broad range of Automotive, Industrial, Home Electronics,
Office Automation and Information Communication Technology applications
to help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.
(Remarks) Renesas Synergy is a trademark of Renesas Electronics
Corporation. Arm and Arm Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm Limited
in the EU and other countries. IAR Embedded Workbench is a registered
trademark of IAR Systems AB. All other names of products or services
mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks
of their respective owners.
