New Approaches Identified in IoT, Short-Range Wireless and Smart Cities Markets

OYSTER BAY, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies, announced significant findings in the Smart Manufacturing, Smart Cities and M2M, IoT, & IoE markets.

IoT Partner Programs Choosing Depth Over Breadth

Partner programs and their member companies are maturing in their IoT offerings while simultaneously decreasing the average number of members per partner program. "Partner program parents such as Amazon Web Services, Dell, and IBM are aligning themselves with fewer, higher-value partners that can better help end users navigate the convoluted IoT ecosystem," said Ryan Harbison, Research Analyst at ABI Research. Read more.







Short-range Wireless Solutions Require New Approaches in Smart Manufacturing Environments

The inherent diversity, complexity, technology fragmentation, and more stringent ROI and KPI requirements of industrial environments are key obstacles that wireless solution providers must overcome to build scale. "Though wireless technologies have made some inroads within industrial and manufacturing environments in recent years, wireless technologies remain relatively small and continue to face several challenges," said Andrew Zignani, Senior Analyst, ABI Research. Read more.

Redefining Public Urban Spaces: The Next Frontier for the Smart Cities Ecosystem

Recent smart cities debates have centered on how to digitize the infrastructure, but little attention has been given to the urgent issue of redefining public space itself to cope with new tech-driven paradigms like the sharing economy, automation, and the new smart urban economy. "Parking is one of the most obvious examples of how smart mobility technology, driverless car sharing in particular, will transform how the public space is organized," said Dominique Bonte, Vice President of End Markets at ABI Research. Read more.

