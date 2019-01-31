|
|[November 13, 2018]
|
New ams gas sensor module for kitchens enables automatic control of cooker hoods and ventilation fans
ams (SIX: AMS (News - Alert)), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor
solutions, has released a new version of its iAQ-Core module, a
low-power gas sensor for the detection of steam, odors and fumes in
kitchen applications.
The iAQ-Core K is the latest member of the ams iAQ-Core family of
advanced MEMS gas sensing modules, and is supplied in the same small
(18mm x 15mm), robust package. It is resistant to airborne contamination
by water vapor, dirt or grease, and operates reliably when exposed to
the high concentrations of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and
humidity often found in kitchens.
This latest module in the iAQ-Core family combining the existing
features of previous modules along with a new algorithm for detecting
steam, cooking fumes and kitchen odors. The iAQ-Core K provides
measurements of the relative concentration of VOCs and steam to a host
controller, and the architecture enables automatic control of fan speed
in cooker hoods or in a kitchen's demand-controlled ventilation system.
In either application, the sensor reliably detects rapid changes in
humidity and gas compsition that are characteristic of cooking
processes. The fast response of the module's new algorithm means cooker
hoods or demand-controlled ventilation systems can automatically
maintain consistently good indoor air quality in the kitchen, while
helping conserve energy by activating ventilation fans only when needed.
"Compact, robust MEMS technology is enabling the integration of
gas-sensing technology into many end product types for the first time,"
said Stefan Crijns, Head of business line environmental sensors at ams.
"With the release of the iAQ-Core K module, manufacturers of cooker
hoods can now easily integrate a reliable gas-sensing device into their
products with minimal development effort, and substantially increase the
value of their products to the consumer by enabling automatic operation.
This means, for instance, that the cooker hood can automatically detect
humidity or odors and increase or decrease the fan speed when the user
is occupied with tasks away from the stove top."
The iAQ-Core module's K variant is available in December 2018. Unit
pricing is $8.00 in order quantities of 1,000 units.
For more technical information go to www.ams.com/iAQ-Core-K.
