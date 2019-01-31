|
|[November 13, 2018]
|
New Study Says Millennials Most "at Risk" Generation When It Comes to Life Insurance
The Millennial generation is now the least prepared for unexpected life
events due to a lack of adequate life insurance coverage, according to
the latest edition of New York Life's Life Insurance Gap survey. The
survey asks Americans to compare how much life insurance they need,
based on living expenses and plans for their loved ones, with the amount
of life insurance protection they have in place. Millennials being the
most exposed contrasts with the 2013 edition of the study, which found
Gen X under the most pressure.
Millennials with life insurance have a self-reported life insurance gap
of $352,000 in 2018, with enough life insurance protection in place
($100,000) to cover only 22 percent of their self-reported coverage
needs ($452,000). The Millennial generation's gap is sharply higher - 60
percent greater - than the gap for the general population, which is
$210,000, enough to cover 49 percent of the average estimated need.
In addition, the survey findings illustrate that only 10 percent of
Millennials have enough life insurance to cover 100 percent of their
needs, which can include mortgages, funding retirements or financing a
child's college education. However, Millennials feel more financially
secure than the overall population, with 81 percent saying they feel
financially secure versus 76 percent of all respondents.
"While ten percent of Millennials already enjoy the peace of mind that
comes from taking a protection-first financial planning approach, too
many members of this generation are starting a family or buying a home
without access to replacement income if the worst were to happen," said
Brian Madgett, vice president, New York Life. "Life for young families
is unquestionably busy and complicated, but there is security and peace
of mind in looking beyond today, and knowing their loved ones are
protected against future financial shocks."
New York Life's Life Insurance Gap survey examines the financial
planning attitudes and behaviors of 1,738 Americans ages 25-70 who are
married and/or have financial dependents, including 1,176 adults who
have life insurance. The survey focuses on how much life insurance
coverage Americans currently have in place and what they want their life
insurance policies to cover in the event of the death of the
breadwinner, resulting in a self-reported gap. Both the 2013 and 2018
gap surveys were commissioned by New York Life, the nation's largest
mutual life insurer.
Additional key findings from the Life Insurance Gap survey include:
-
Despite feeling financially secure, 48 percent of Millennials are
stressed about their current level of savings; 47 percent are stressed
about planning for their future financial needs; and 40 percent are
stressed about their current level of income and saving for their
children's education.
-
44 percent of Millennials are not financially prepared to deal with
the death of a breadwinner and 42 percent are not financially prepared
for the possibility of losing their job.
"Millennials are missing an opportunity to take a 'protection first'
approach to financial goals such as saving for retirement or owning a
home," added Madgett. "Without life insurance, even the best laid plans
can be ruined by the death of a breadwinner. The good news is that more
than two thirds of Millennials, who have the time and opportunity to
better prepare themselves, say that having enough life insurance to
protect their family is an important goal for them."
Millennials in the Hot Seat Compared to Other Generations
The gap for Millennials is significantly higher than other age groups.
Gen X, on the other hand, reports a $253,000 gap, which is a 48 percent
shortfall in coverage - a significant improvement from a 63 percent
shortfall in 2013.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Median amount of life insurance coverage in place
|
|
|
Amount needed to cover self-reported needs
|
|
|
Life insurance coverage gap
|
|
|
Shortfall in coverage
|
Millennials
|
|
|
$100,000
|
|
|
$452,000
|
|
|
$352,000
|
|
|
78%
|
Gen X
|
|
|
$272,000
|
|
|
$525,000
|
|
|
$253,000
|
|
|
48%
|
Boomers
|
|
|
$190,000
|
|
|
$300,000
|
|
|
$110,000
|
|
|
37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Survey Methodology
The 2018 study was conducted by Ipsos from June 12-26, 2018 on behalf of
New York Life. For the survey, a sample of 1,738 adults between ages
25-70 from the U.S. was interviewed online, in English. This sample
includes 1,176 adults who have life insurance and another 562 adults who
have no life insurance coverage. To qualify for the survey, respondents
had to be married and/or have financial dependents and have an annual
household income of at least $50,000.
The 2013 survey was conducted by The Futures Company, an independent
third-party research company, on behalf of New York Life. A total of
1,004 (unweighted) nationally representative online surveys were
conducted from April 24 to May 1, 2013. Participants had to be at least
25 years of age, married or with financial dependents and/or have sole
or shared household financial decision-making power, and had to have
annual household income of at least $50,000.
Both surveys used generational information as defined by the Pew (News - Alert)
Research Center.
Gap Calculation
According to the survey, Millennial breadwinners reported a median of
$100,000 in life insurance coverage. Respondents were then asked about
the ways they planned to use their families' life insurance coverage if
needed. Options ranged from simply replacing the breadwinner's income to
covering retirement and college expenses. Based on the responses to
these questions, the median amount respondents reported they would need
from the breadwinner's life insurance proceeds was $452,000. When
contrasted with the $100,000 median amount of actual life insurance
coverage, the typical Millennial American family faces a 78 percent gap
between their financial goals and the money they would have available
from their life insurance policies in the event of the breadwinner's
death.
About New York Life
New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com),
a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life
insurance company in the United States* and one of the largest life
insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's
family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income,
investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest
financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer
from all four of the major credit rating agencies**.
*Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries,
Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/1/18. For
methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/
**Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 7/30/2018: A.M.
Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard &
Poor's (AA+)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113005148/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]