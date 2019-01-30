|
|[November 13, 2018]
|
New Marchex Institute Study Reveals Phone Calls Can Make or Break the Automotive Customer Journey
Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX),
a leading provider of call analytics that drive, measure, and convert
callers into customers, today released a new report
measuring the call-handling performance of major auto manufacturers
during the first half of 2018. Results from the study illustrate the
importance of phone calls in the auto customer journey and OEM sales and
service strategy.
"In today's hyper-competitive auto market, manufacturers are looking for
new ways to get an edge," said Matt Muilenburg, head of automotive at
Marchex. "Our call intelligence data shows that consumers are calling
auto dealers during the purchase process - they want to know if a
specific make and model is in the showroom and what financing and
incentives are available. With sales calls converting to a purchase at
four times the rate of email, how these calls are handled can be
critical - perhaps the most critical - to generating sales revenue and
keeping potential buyers from turning to competitor brands."
Additional key findings from the study include:
-
Phone (News - Alert) calls are driving more appointments, moving them to the top
of the priority list for OEMs. Between 2017 and 2018, the number
of new sales opportunities from calls increased more than 50 percent.
The number of appointments rose more than 30 percent, and the number
of soft commitments to visit a dealer nearly doubled.
-
When OEMs optimize call handling, customers commit to
services more frequently. In 2018, auto manufacturers booked
appointments, sold parts or received soft commitments for service 51.6
percent of the tim, a 20.6 percent improvement over 2017.
-
OEMS are starting to prioritize phone calls in the sales process. Just
over half of OEMs in the study have improved their overall failed call
rate. Six of the 11 auto manufacturers saw a decrease in failed call
rates, representing a 5.4 percent improvement over last year.
-
Dealerships are quicker to pick up the phone. The average
hold-time abandon rate decreased for eight of the 11 auto
manufacturers analyzed, resulting in a 33.3 percent improvement
between 2017 and 2018.
-
Automated attendants, like Interactive Voice Response systems or
voicemail services, drive customers away. In 2018, dealerships
reduced the use of, or streamlined, these systems, resulting in more
conversations at the dealership. Even so, caller abandons while
navigating automated systems comprise more than half of all failed
calls, and nearly 10 percent of calls overall to a dealership.
Calls are critical in the path to purchase. With phone shoppers
purchasing cars 28 percent of the time over shoppers who connect over
email who convert only 7 percent of the time, it's clear that the phone
call is a prime opportunity to turn a prospect into a customer. In fact,
auto dealers who invest in the phone call as a key marketing and sales
channel are seeing an increase in new customer wins, retention of
current customers and, ultimately, revenue. According to a recent
Forrester report, customers who initiate a phone call convert 30
percent faster, spend 28 percent more and have a 28 percent higher
retention rate.
Marchex solutions are leveraged by some of the largest and most
successful brands in the automotive industry, including the top three
largest U.S.-based manufacturers. For this study, the Marchex Institute
analyzed more than 11 million calls to over 2,800 dealerships from 11
auto manufacturers during the first half of 2018. A set of key
performance indicators were evaluated for each brand, including
unanswered calls, calls abandoned by customers due to interactive voice
response (IVR) or reaching a voicemail, calls abandoned after being
placed on hold, and calls abandoned while being transferred to an agent.
This is the latest in a series of reports that identify call handling
challenges in the auto industry and highlight how brands can turn
callers into customers. Marchex is helping OEMs accelerate sales via
phone calls through a course of industry best practices. Visit the Marchex blog to
learn more and view the full series of call-handling performance reports.
About Marchex
Marchex understands that the best customers are those who call your
company - they convert faster, buy more, and churn
less. Marchex provides solutions that help companies drive more calls,
understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those
callers into customers. Our actionable intelligence strengthens the
connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical
and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments
and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.
Please visit the Marchex blog or
@marchex on Twitter (News - Alert) (Twitter.com/Marchex) to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113005296/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]