[November 08, 2018] New Verizon 5G Lab will drive the development of 5G use cases for public safety

First responder technology innovators can go to 5GFirstResponderLab.com to apply for this first-of-its-kind program WASHINGTON, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has been a trusted partner to public safety agencies nationwide for decades, and now we’re looking for innovators to help us guide them into the future by accelerating the development of 5G technology for first responders. Today, Verizon, in partnership with Responder Corp, announced the launch of its 5G First Responder Lab, a first-of-its-kind innovation incubator that will give startups and other innovators access to 5G technology to develop, test and refine 5G solutions for public safety. “First responders should have the absolute best, most effective technologies available to them as they protect our communities and respond to emergencies large and small,” said Toby Redshaw, Verizon SVP of Strategy, Innovation and Product Development. “Our 5G First Responder Lab will give technology innovators the opportunity to develop applications and use cases that leverage the unique capabilities of 5G, and to bring those solutions to market more quickly.” Located in the company’s 5G DC Lab at Alley – a membership community for entrepreneurs – in Washington DC, the 5G First Responder Lab will bring together a total of 15 innovators in three separate cohorts to develop public safety solutions over a one-year period. Each three-month cohort will give five first responder technology developers access to the lab and its 5G network, and also the opportunity to collaborate with Verizon and Responder Corp on 5G use case testing, insight creation, and go-to-market strategies. “Responder Corp was founded on the basic principle that first responders deserve access to the best technology,” said Nathanial Wish, co-founder & CEO, Reponder Corp. “Partnering ith Verizon to launch the 5G First Responder Lab is a huge step forward for the industry in delivering on that vision. Verizon’s 5G network has the potential to enable some of the most promising and beneficial technologies we’ve come across. The Lab is our commitment to ensuring those fully enabled solutions are delivered to first responders across the country.”



"As Verizon deploys 5G, it is critical that we look beyond the launch for consumers and consider how users in public safety can leverage this revolutionary technology," said Nick Nilan, director of public sector product strategy for Verizon. “5G will enable technology for first responders that hasn’t been imagined yet, and this 5G First Responder Lab will help lead the creation of life-saving innovations.” Applications are open now through December 31st, 2018 for the first cohort of the 5G First Responder Lab. First responder technology developers can learn more and apply at 5GFirstResponderLab.com.

Operation Convergent Response 2018 showcases advanced technologies for public safety Today's announcement coincides with Operation Convergent Response (OCR) 2018 in Perry GA. OCR is a four-day exercise hosted by Verizon and Nokia, in collaboration with the Guardian Centers and Aegex Technologies, that brings together first responders, along with public and private organizations, to see how emerging technology can be used to help them save lives. Events like OCR and projects like the 5G First Responder Lab underscore Verizon's commitment to equipping first responders with cutting-edge technology that will enable them to respond in mission-critical situations. Verizon also recently announced it would invest $25 million in Florida's Panhandle to build the most technologically advanced wireless network in the area which will benefit local communities, businesses and first responders.

