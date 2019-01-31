|
[November 08, 2018]
New Automotive Intelligent Power Modules from ON Semiconductor Provide Space and Power Saving Integrated Solution for Vehicle On-Board Charging Applications
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has
launched new Automotive Intelligent
Power Modules (IPMs) that offer class-leading power density and
improve overall performance in on-board charging (OBC) and other
high-voltage DC-DC conversion applications for electric
vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The
FAM65xxxx APM16-packaged devices offer a fully-featured, integrated
solution that eases design-in for automotive customers with one device
outline covering H-Bridge, PFC and bridge rectifier configurations to
address applications at each OBC and DC-DC stage.
FAM65xxxx modules address a rapidly growing market as the number of EV
and PHEV vehicle designs and production volumes increase. They can save
approximately 50% board space and significantly ease manufacturability
versus discrete component based solutions. Their small size and weight
combined with high efficiency levels can dramatically improve power
density and system efficiency, contributing to reduced fuel consumption
and CO2 emissions for vehicles.
ON Semiconductor's new IPMs also offer improved reliability versus
discrete solutions and other power modules, due to optimized content and
internal layout resulting in excellent thermal performance. Moreover,
lower electromagnetic interference (EMI) has been reached due to an
integrated high voltage capacitor. The devices have an internal direct
bonded copper (DBC) structure that is fully isolated to 5 kilovolts AC /
second, making them easier to use by alleviating the need for insulation
sheets associated with discrete solutions. Safety and reliability is
further underlined with compliance to the latest, most stringent
automotive qualifications - AECQ 101 and AQG324.
Automotive technology demonstrations at electronica
ON
Semiconductor's booth at electronica
will include demonstrations featuring the new FAM65xxxx modules as well
as many other innovative semiconductor solutions that address a diverse
array of applications in areas such as vehicle electrification, autonomous
driving and lighting
technology. Amongst these will be a demo showing how ultrasonic
sensors used in a triangulation format can determine and monitor the
position of a moving obstacle over a range of 30 cm to several meters.
Underlining ON Semiconductor's breadth of sensing capabilities, LiDAR
products including new Silicon Photomultiplier Sensor (SiPM) detectors
will be on display, in addition to an active demonstration of the
company's AR0233 and AR0820 CMOS image sensors that deliver the
dependable, high-resolution, high dynamic range and low-light
performance critical for automotive applications such as front view
cameras for ADAS and other autonomous driving systems.
LED lighting with its advanced features, versatility and low power
capabilities is becoming increasingly important within the automotive
sector and rapidly moving to entry-level platforms as well as high-end
vehicles. ON Semiconductor's LED driver solutions for both front and
rear lighting units enable this trend and will be featured on active
demonstrations at Electronica, showcasing how a range of functions can
be supported such as welcome lighting, soft dimming and diagnostics.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)
is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce
global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of
semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of
energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,
connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products
help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,
communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and
defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,
reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust
compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing
facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout
North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more
information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
