[November 08, 2018] New Dual-Channel Multimeter from Tektronix Combines Highest Density with Industry Leading Performance

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc., a leading worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley DMM7512 dual channel 7½-digit sampling multimeter that packs two independent and identical digital multimeters into a low profile 1U high, full rack width space-saving enclosure. Featuring industry leading density and performance, the DMM7512 is ideally suited for a range of demanding high-volume manufacturing test applications that require measurement capacity, performance and a compact footprint. With volumes and demand ramping up, manufacturers producing products and components such as laser diodes for 3-D sensing, mobile devices, automotive sensors and IoT devices need to minimize test costs, minimize the quantity of test equipment, and minimize floor and rack space consumption. They also need to ensure sufficient test capacity and performance to meet production requirements. Currently, all other 7 ½-digit, high accuracy DMMs fall short of meeting these requirements, providing only a single-channel in a 2U high, half-rack width chassis. "Test engineers face increasingly difficult challenges. Not only do they need to reduce costs and maximize production throughput, they also need test equipment with the performance and sensitivity to test today's low-power components and products," said Lori Kieklak, Vice President and General Manager, Keithley Product Line at Tektronix. "This new low-profile instrument fills the void with its excellent accuracy and superior measurement sensitivity, high sampling speed, and built-in intelligence. We're delivering the high density test solution our customers need without any compromise in measurement performance." Eliminating the need for a separate instrument to capture waveform parameters, the DMM7512 enables test engineers to capture transient signals and waveforms, even low level waveforms such as battery drain currents, with its 1Msample/s, 18-bit digitizer that has voltage sensitivity of 1µV and curent sensitivity of 0.1nA. With capacity to store 27.5 million time-stamped readings, each DMM can capture a waveform's full profile and trigger on a variety of parameters.



For DC measurements on low power components, the DMM7512 provides 10nV, 0.1µ?, and 1pA sensitivities. It supports high accuracy, low resistance measurements with offset compensated Ohms, four-wire measurement, and dry circuit measurement. It also maximizes the test-uncertainty ratio for higher quality control with 1-year DC voltage accuracies as narrow as 14ppm. For production environments, the DMM7512 reduces test time by executing test scripts using its Embedded Test Script Processor (TSP). This saves PC command communication time since the PC does not need to send a command for every instrument action. In addition, one DMM in the DMM7512 can be conveniently set up as the master controller both to execute test routines and to control other instruments through Keithley's TSP-Link instrument-to-instrument interface.

Availability & Pricing The Keithley DMM7512 Dual Channel 7 ½-Digit Sampling Multimeter is available now worldwide. Pricing starts at $7,000 US MSRP. For full product details go to: https://www.tek.com/dmm7512 Wondering what else Tektronix is up to? Check out the Tektronix Bandwidth Banter blog and stay up to date on the latest news from Tektronix on Twitter and Facebook. About Tektronix Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, Tektronix delivers innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights and drive discovery. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for over 70 years. Join us on the journey of innovation at TEK.COM. Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-dual-channel-multimeter-from-tektronix-combines-highest-density-with-industry-leading-performance-300745554.html SOURCE Tektronix, Inc.

