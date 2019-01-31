|
|[November 07, 2018]
|
New IRI Report Offers a Treatment Plan to Take Advantage of $450 Billion Self-Care Market
Eating organic food, using natural home remedies, taking vitamins and
disinfecting homes are just a few ways in which consumers are taking
control of their own health and getting a handle on rising health care
costs. With 88 percent of Americans actively practicing self-care and 34
percent increasing their self-care activities in the last year, these
new purchasing and consumption habits are creating big opportunities for
brands and retailers alike. The latest IRI® Point of View, "Taking
Charge: Consumers Grabbing Hold of Their Health and Wellness Drives $450
Billion Opportunity," shares how consumer trends are currently
impacting the CPG industry and what retailers and manufacturers need to
do to win in this market. To bring much-needed clarity to this very
complex environment, IRI is also introducing a newly updated Self-Care
Segmentation to help marketers develop personalized products and
marketing campaigns.
"Self-care is not one large action or behavior, but a series of small,
incremental actions and behaviors that accumulate to result in better
health and wellness," said Amruta Gupta, principal and health care
leader for the IRI Consumer and Shopper Marketing practice. "To truly
maximize the self-care opportunity, brands and retailers must think
outside of traditional and narrowly defined categories and redefine
their competitive sets to better understand where and how each product
fits in their stores and strategy."
Self-care is virtually everywhere; however, different shopper cohorts
practice self-care differently. Brands and retailers must understand the
dynamics of each and tailor product benefits and marketing programs to
engage and activate different shopper groups.
To help brands and retailers increase sales and share of wallet, IRI
developed an extensive Self-Care Segmention. Marketers can easily
identify and understand the attitudes and behaviors of high-value,
high-opportunity shoppers and develop personalized strategies that will
influence the path to purchase by addressing such key questions as:
-
How is my brand's competitive set changing due to self-care behavior,
and what's the best way to protect and grow share?
-
What messaging will best resonate with high-potential consumers of my
brand, and how can I make real-time adjustments that will enhance
sales lift?
-
Which self-care segments skew toward my retail banner, and do my
shoppers have a propensity for proactive or reactive self-care? How
does this compareto my competitors?
The Self-Care Segmentation also features eight distinct consumer
profiles:
-
Proactive Naturalists: Motivated by keeping fit and preventing
illness
-
Active Health Managers: Focused on limiting health care
expenses and avoiding doctor visits
-
Awakened and Dedicated: Seeking a balanced life and more energy.
-
Unconcerned Realists: No distinctive health and wellness
motivation - simply taking life as it comes
-
Healthy Passives: No motivation to adopt self-care behaviors -
healthy and haven't had to deal with anything too serious
-
Preventive Moderates: No distinctive self-care motivation;
simply want to prevent illness and stay fit and healthy, and are open
to vitamins or supplements and prescription medications, as needed
-
Advice Seekers: Managing a health condition and seeking
constant reassurance from health professionals
-
Doctor, Doctor!: Dealing with health conditions, but trying to
stay healthy while aging, through medications and guidance from health
professionals
Identifying and understanding the attitudes and behaviors of high-value,
high-opportunity shoppers is the first step in leveraging the self-care
trend to drive growth, Without activation, however, the sales needle
will not move. IRI has linked the Self-Care Segmentation to actual
purchase behavior mined from a dataset of 350 million shopper loyalty
cards to help brands and retailers customize marketing programs for
their most valuable consumers.
"Personalization is not just an option here - it's key to survival,"
added Gupta. "CPG marketers and retailers must understand existing and
evolving trends and remain a partner in self-care by offering solutions
that meet the current and future needs of their consumers."
For more information on Self-Care, register here
for the free IRI webinar, "Winning with Wellness: How Brands and
Retailers Can Unlock Healthy Growth," on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
About the Report
"Taking Charge: Consumers Grabbing Hold of Their Health and Wellness
Drives $450 Billion Opportunity," is a free report available from IRI.
To download the report, visit https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-us/Insights/Publications/Self-care-Trends.
About the IRI Partner Ecosystem
IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for
clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of
best-of-breed companies. With this in mind, IRI works closely with a
broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors
to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to
capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and
compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI
is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively
enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint
ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem
includes such leading companies as 84.51°, Adobe, The Boston
Consulting Group, Clavis Insights, comScore, Data Plus Math, Edison,
Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Google (News - Alert), Ipsos, Jumpshot, Mastercard Advisors,
MaxPoint, Omnicom, One Click Retail, Oracle, Pinterest, Research
Now/SSI, Simulmedia, SPINS, Univision, Viant, Yieldbot and others.
About IRI
IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and
forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations,
retailers, financial service providers and media companies grow their
businesses. A confluence of major external events - a change in consumer
buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and
personalized consumer activation - is leading to a seismic shift in
drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of
purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an
on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the
personalization revolution and helping to guide its more than 5,000
clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly
relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with
key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more
information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181107005209/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]