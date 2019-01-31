[November 07, 2018] New CIO.Com Survey Reveals complexity as the barrier to broader enterprise adoption of Kubernetes

More than two-thirds of IT Managers using Kubernetes Say Multiple Challenges Exist in Running Stateful Workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin, the provider of industry-leading Hyper-converged Kubernetes platform , today announced that the results of a CIO.com survey highlights confidence in Kubernetes as a viable platform for stateful applications. The study surveyed 200 C-Level, VP level and IT managers who are using Kubernetes in large enterprises with an average employee base of 6,576. For running Stateful workloads on Kubernetes, 68% of IT managers and 40% of executives with C-level titles stated that improvements are needed and multiple challenges exist. This finding underscores the opportunity to improve the experience of IT managers who manage Kubernetes on a daily basis. In addition, the survey revealed that the majority of respondents (54%) are using multiple approaches and multiple clouds to manage Kubernetes across Microsoft Azure, Amazon and Google clouds. Other insights that the study uncovers are key Kubernetes deployment challenges that today’s organizations face as well as hurdles to Kubernetes’ mainstream adoption that enterprises are looking to overcome. Despite the challenges, the research shows Kubernetes is here to stay with 45% expecting that it will be their primary data infrastructure management tool. The complete set of survey and research results are available here . “The CIO.com survey offers important insights for both C-level executives and IT managers who are working towards the same business goals; but can benefit from a wider understanding of the true state of Kubernetes in their organization, in the market and the outlook for the future,” said Premal Buch , CEO for Robin. “We’re glad t partner with CIO.com to bring enterprises this survey, revealing a wide range of perspectives around running different workloads and applications on Kubernetes and how different stakeholders perceive and experience the platform – from DevOps to Data Architect to CIO.”



“At Robin, our goal is to partner with organizations to simplify Big data, database and AI/ML application deployment and management, which is why we thought it was important to take a deep dive look at how Kubernetes is being implemented in enterprises today,” added Buch. About Robin

Robin Systems is the first hyper-converged Kubernetes solution for big data, databases and AI/ML. Robin is the only solution that embeds application workflows natively into the storage, network, and cloud infrastructure stack. As a result, every application benefits from a simple managed service-like experience, along with automated deployment and lifecycle management. Traditional hypervisor-based virtualization typically suffers from poor performance and complex and time-consuming application lifecycle management. With Robin, enterprises can bring their applications online much faster, at lower cost, and in any location (on-premise, or in the cloud). With a team that includes industry veterans from leading enterprise technology companies such as NetApp, Oracle, and Veritas, Robin Systems seeks to disrupt the $20 billion-plus virtualization market with its hyper-converged Kubernetes platform. The San Jose California-based company is backed by leading investors such as Clear Ventures , DN Capital , USAA , Hasso Plattner Ventures and CloudScale Capital Partners . Website: www.robin.io

