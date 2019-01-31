|
|[November 02, 2018]
|
New Blizzard Entertainment Toys and Apparel Revealed at BlizzCon® 2018
Today at BlizzCon® 2018, Blizzard Entertainment's (News - Alert) games
and community convention in Anaheim, California, the company revealed a
full lineup of global consumer products announcements for the tens of
thousands of gamers in attendance and following along online via the
BlizzCon Virtual Ticket.
Featured were previews and reveals for several upcoming 2019 products
stemming from partnerships with The LEGO Group, Hasbro,
UNIQLO and FUNKO, each highlighting new ways for fans to
showcase their passion for the characters and settings of Blizzard's
globally acclaimed games, such as Overwatch®,
World of Warcraft®,
Hearthstone® and Diablo®
III.
"Throughout 2018 our goal has been to give fans an abundance of new ways
to express their affinity for their favorite Blizzard games, and it was
exciting to be able to showcase our plans for 2019 and beyond today at
BlizzCon," said Matthew Beecher, Vice President of Global Consumer
Products, Blizzard Entertainment. "We cherish these game worlds as much
as our players do, and today's reveals helped put a spotlight on how far
we've come, through our stellar partnerships, in developing toys and
apparel that reflect that shared passion."
Blizzard Consumer Products Highlights from
BlizzCon
-
Six LEGO® Overwatch building sets, ranging in price
from $14.99 to $89.99, [https://www.lego.com/en-us/themes/overwatch]
were previewed for BlizzCon attendees, including: Tracer vs.
Widowmaker, Hanzo vs. Genji, Dorado Showdown, D.Va
& Reinhardt, Bastion, and Watchpoint: Gibraltar.
Sets feature fan-favorite vehicles and characters in minifigure form,
such as Tracer, Widowmaker, Hanzo, Genji, Shimada Henchman, Soldier:
76, McCree, D.Va, Reinhardt, Pharah, Mercy, Reaper, and Winston. The
LEGO Overwatch collection will be available at mass retail in
early 2019. As previously announced, fans attending BlizzCon may also
purchase an exclusive LEGO Overwatch Omnic Bastion building set by
visiting the Blizzard
Gear Store.
-
As the master toy licensee for Overwatch, Hasbro previewed a
range of NERF Overwatch Rival + Microshots blasters with select
items exclusively available for pre-order now at gamestop.com/NerfOverwatch
and full line coming in January 2019. Hasbro also revealed the
OVERWATCH ULTIMATES MRCY figure, which is the first figure to be
unveiled within its OVERWATCH ULTIMATES FIGURE assortment, coming to
most major retailers next spring.
-
Her
Universe, a leading fan-focused lifestyle and fashion brand,
announced their expansion in the gaming space at BlizzCon. "Fans have
been asking us for World of Warcraft and Overwatch
fashion, and I'm thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with
Blizzard and make these collections a reality," said Her Universe
founder Ashley Eckstein. The Her Universe World of Warcraft
women's fashion collection is now available on www.HerUniverse.com and
at the Blizzard Gear Store (www.gear.blizzard.com),
and an Overwatch fashion collection for both women and men,
under the company's new label Our Universe, will debut later in
November at BoxLunch
and in December at Hot
Topic.
-
UNIQLO and Blizzard announced that, following the success of the 2018
Blizzard Entertainment collection, the two companies will be
partnering once again on a new apparel line. The collection of
exclusive designs will be available in spring 2019 across all
Blizzard's franchises.
-
FUNKO and Blizzard revealed their latest Overwatch POP! vinyl
figure, modeled after Ashe, a new hero revealed at BlizzCon, in
addition to a messenger bag from Loungefly. The Ashe vinyl figure and
messenger bag are available for purchase at BlizzCon and on the
Blizzard gear store.
-
In celebration of the fan art community, HOT TOPIC and BOXLUNCH
partnered with Blizzard to launch a contest where artists rallied to
submit hundreds of original Hearthstone, StarCraft®,
Heroes of the Storm®, World of Warcraft,
Overwatch, and Diablo designs for the opportunity to have
their creations featured on t-shirts at Hot Topic, BoxLunch, and the
Blizzard Gear Store. Fan favorite designs from World of Warcraft
will be available at the Gear Store and onsite at BlizzCon, while
additional designs from Blizzard's roster will be available at Hot
Topic in mid-November with the grand-prize-winning Diablo
design set to debut at BoxLunch in late November.
