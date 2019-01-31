[November 02, 2018] New Blizzard Entertainment Toys and Apparel Revealed at BlizzCon® 2018

Today at BlizzCon® 2018, Blizzard Entertainment's (News - Alert) games and community convention in Anaheim, California, the company revealed a full lineup of global consumer products announcements for the tens of thousands of gamers in attendance and following along online via the BlizzCon Virtual Ticket. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181102005594/en/ LEGO Overwatch building set (Photo: Business Wire) Featured were previews and reveals for several upcoming 2019 products stemming from partnerships with The LEGO Group, Hasbro, UNIQLO and FUNKO, each highlighting new ways for fans to showcase their passion for the characters and settings of Blizzard's globally acclaimed games, such as Overwatch®, World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone® and Diablo® III. "Throughout 2018 our goal has been to give fans an abundance of new ways to express their affinity for their favorite Blizzard games, and it was exciting to be able to showcase our plans for 2019 and beyond today at BlizzCon," said Matthew Beecher, Vice President of Global Consumer Products, Blizzard Entertainment. "We cherish these game worlds as much as our players do, and today's reveals helped put a spotlight on how far we've come, through our stellar partnerships, in developing toys and apparel that reflect that shared passion." Blizzard Consumer Products Highlights from BlizzCon Six LEGO ® Overwatch building sets, ranging in price from $14.99 to $89.99, [https://www.lego.com/en-us/themes/overwatch] were previewed for BlizzCon attendees, including: Tracer vs. Widowmaker , Hanzo vs. Genji , Dorado Showdown , D.Va & Reinhardt , Bastion , and Watchpoint: Gibraltar . Sets feature fan-favorite vehicles and characters in minifigure form, such as Tracer, Widowmaker, Hanzo, Genji, Shimada Henchman, Soldier: 76, McCree, D.Va, Reinhardt, Pharah, Mercy, Reaper, and Winston. The LEGO Overwatch collection will be available at mass retail in early 2019. As previously announced, fans attending BlizzCon may also purchase an exclusive LEGO Overwatch Omnic Bastion building set by visiting the Blizzard Gear Store .

Her Universe, a leading fan-focused lifestyle and fashion brand, announced their expansion in the gaming space at BlizzCon. "Fans have been asking us for World of Warcraft and Overwatch fashion, and I'm thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with Blizzard and make these collections a reality," said Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein. The Her Universe World of Warcraft women's fashion collection is now available on www.HerUniverse.com and at the Blizzard Gear Store (www.gear.blizzard.com), and an Overwatch fashion collection for both women and men, under the company's new label Our Universe, will debut later in November at BoxLunch and in December at Hot Topic.

FUNKO and Blizzard revealed their latest Overwatch POP! vinyl figure, modeled after Ashe, a new hero revealed at BlizzCon, in addition to a messenger bag from Loungefly. The Ashe vinyl figure and messenger bag are available for purchase at BlizzCon and on the Blizzard gear store.

POP! vinyl figure, modeled after Ashe, a new hero revealed at BlizzCon, in addition to a messenger bag from Loungefly. The Ashe vinyl figure and messenger bag are available for purchase at BlizzCon and on the Blizzard gear store. In celebration of the fan art community, HOT TOPIC and BOXLUNCH partnered with Blizzard to launch a contest where artists rallied to submit hundreds of original Hearthstone, StarCraft®, Heroes of the Storm®, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and Diablo designs for the opportunity to have their creations featured on t-shirts at Hot Topic, BoxLunch, and the Blizzard Gear Store. Fan favorite designs from World of Warcraft will be available at the Gear Store and onsite at BlizzCon, while additional designs from Blizzard's roster will be available at Hot Topic in mid-November with the grand-prize-winning Diablo design set to debut at BoxLunch in late November.



