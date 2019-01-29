[November 01, 2018] New Fios Gigabit Connection customers get a year of Amazon Prime on Verizon

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Believe it or not, the holiday shopping season is almost upon us, and the first item on everyone’s wish list should be Verizon Fios. That’s because Fios offers the fastest speeds available and starting today, anyone who signs up for Fios Gigabit Connection will get a year of Amazon Prime on us. Already have Amazon Prime? Fios will cover another year. If you bundle TV and phone with a two-year agreement you’ll also get an Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) on us.

With the Fios Amazon Prime offer, Fios homes will be holiday ready. Stream Prime Originals in 4K, get free games with Twitch Prime, and finish all your holiday shopping with access to fast free shipping on more than 100 million items including some of the hottest toys and electronics for the holidays. And since Fios is a 100% fiber optic network, there’s no better Internet for all the tech on your wish list. Experts and customers agree that Verizon provides faster speeds and great customer service. PC Mag rated Fios the fastest Internet in the United States against all other major ISPs and Fios also just earned J.D. Power’s highest ranking in customer satisfaction in the Eastregion for the sixth consecutive year. Visit getfios.com to take advantage of this Amazon Prime offer.



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands. Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment from Amazon. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Audible Channels for Prime, Prime Reading, Amazon Photos, Twitch Prime; early access to select Lightning Deals, one free pre-released book a month with Amazon First Reads, and more. Prime members can also get deep discounts on select popular products at Whole Foods Market plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive Prime FREE One-Day Shipping and Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in more than 8,000 cities and towns, two-hour delivery with Prime Now in more than 30 major cities and unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 100 million items. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime . One year of Amazon Prime has a $119 value.

