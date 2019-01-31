[October 29, 2018] New Frost & Sullivan Thought Leadership Article "Digital Consumers and Their Relationship with Brands" Points out That Customer Experience Makes the Difference in the Digital World

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today released a new thought leadership article under the title "Digital Consumers and Their Relationship with Brands". The research sponsored by Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, identifies that in an environment where the relationship between brands and costumers is increasingly more digital, the customer experience still makes the difference. The research shows that, in todays' business world, companies' decision-makers top priority is the digital transformation of their business. Digital transformation processes are long and requires the implementation of a series of small projects that will eventually allow a company to successfully evolve and compete in the digital era. An environment where customers' needs, expectations, and demands are constantly changing. Technological trends such as automation, integration of digital and traditional channels of communication, data analytics, and semantic technology are shaping the new customer experience. According to Juan Manuel Gonzalez, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan, "A command of these technologies and their seamless integration along the customer lifecycle is essential to take the customer experience to the next level." Mr. Gonzalez added, "We are seeing a significant increase in the adoption of new technologies along the entire customer lifecycle from lead generation and acquisition of customers to back office and collections processes generating efficiencies for business. However, it is the customer experience that still makes the difference in this evolving environment." The article also commented on Atento's customer relationship and business processes outsourcing evolved solutions to meet the needs of the digital consumer. Atento's customized digital customer experience solutions generate business efficiencies and increase customer satisfaction. For example, Aento's Data Driven Digital Sales solution is a 100% digital solution that includes everything from the use of digital marketing to generating and capturing leads to sales conversion, leveraging data and analytical capabilities to increase conversion rates and customer satisfaction. The solution is customized, meeting the needs of each company or campaign and the characteristics of each sales process. It has a sales portal and combines marketing tools, an omnichannel platform and RPA technology to fully automate the sales process.



You can download the full article by Frost & Sullivan here: http://www.atento.com/news-room/thought-leadership About Frost & Sullivan

