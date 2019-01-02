|
|[October 11, 2018]
|
New Q-SYS Networking Solutions Now Available from QSC
QSC introduces new Q-SYS
Networking Solutions, including Q-SYS
NS Series network switches and additional networking resources to
help integrators simplify installation and increase profitability of
Q-SYS (News - Alert)-based networked audio, video and control (AV&C) systems.
Q-SYS NS Series Network Switches
For integrators looking to
expedite deployment of Q-SYS on a local network, QSC introduces the
Q-SYS NS Series. The NS Series is a range of enterprise-grade, fully
managed 1/10GbE network switches that are pre-configured to meet the
performance requirements of the Q-SYS
Platform and associated third-party networking technologies.
Available in 8-port, 24-port and 48-port models, these Dell EMC (News - Alert) network
switches provide real-time transport of Q-SYS AV&C, as well as AES67 and
Dante audio streams simultaneously within the same VLAN, all without the
need to manually configure the network switch or end points.
Independently tested and verified by the University
of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), the NS
Series is a plug-and-play solution that enables faster, more reliable
system deployment and ensures support for the entire Q-SYS ecosystem,
including future networked Q-SYS processors and peripherals.
"Q-SYS was built around mainstream, standard IT technology in order to
provide synchronized, low-latency audio and video over standard IT
networks. Nearly all modern network switches meet the performance
requirements to support the transport of real-time media; however,
depending on network traffic, the network switch may need to be manually
configured," says Martin Barbour, Product Manager, QSC Systems. "In an
effort to simplify Q-SYS system deployments, QSC has developed the NS
Series to eliminate the guesswork related to networking and provide
integrators a solution that can reduce the amount of time spent on
network configuration, troubleshooting and support, allowing them to
focus on more profitable aspects of the project."
Independent Network Switch Qualification
For large
enterprise installations that require a converged network infrastructure
for a Q-SYS deployment, QSC has partnered with UNH-IOL (News - Alert), an independent
provider of broad-based testing and standards conformance services for
the networking industries, to provide independent network switch
qualification for the Q-SYS Platform.
"The UNH-IOL is trusted by some of the most recognized manufacturers in
the networking industry, and we are very excited to partner with QSC to
offer unbiased, neutral testing of network switches to validate the
performance requirements necessary for real-time media distribution with
the Q-SYS Platform," says Michayla Newcombe, Associate Director UNH
InterOperability Laboratory. "We worked very closely with QSC to develop
a robust testing process based on industry accepted test methodologies
to help increase confidence and reduce time to market."
For more information on Q-SYS Networking Solutions and QSC's
relationship with the UNH-IOL, please visit: www.qsc.com/switches.
About QSC
QSC '50 and Forward' celebrates a company founded
over five decades ago, now a globally recognized leader in the design,
engineering and manufacturing of high-performance audio, video and
control (AV&C) products including the Q-SYS™ Platform, power amplifiers,
loudspeakers and digital mixers. Uniquely leveraging a broad range of
technologies located under one roof, QSC products outperform the sum of
their parts by delivering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for
installed, corporate, portable, production and cinema customers
worldwide. #qscmoments www.qsc.com
