[October 11, 2018] New Q-SYS Networking Solutions Now Available from QSC

QSC introduces new Q-SYS Networking Solutions, including Q-SYS NS Series network switches and additional networking resources to help integrators simplify installation and increase profitability of Q- SYS (News - Alert) -based networked audio, video and control (AV&C) systems. Q-SYS NS Series Network Switches

For integrators looking to expedite deployment of Q-SYS on a local network, QSC introduces the Q-SYS NS Series. The NS Series is a range of enterprise-grade, fully managed 1/10GbE network switches that are pre-configured to meet the performance requirements of the Q-SYS Platform and associated third-party networking technologies. Available in 8-port, 24-port and 48-port models, these Dell EMC (News - Alert) network switches provide real-time transport of Q-SYS AV&C, as well as AES67 and Dante audio streams simultaneously within the same VLAN, all without the need to manually configure the network switch or end points. Independently tested and verified by the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), the NS Series is a plug-and-play solution that enables faster, more reliable system deployment and ensures support for the entire Q-SYS ecosystem, including future networked Q-SYS processors and peripherals.



"Q-SYS was built around mainstream, standard IT technology in order to provide synchronized, low-latency audio and video over standard IT networks. Nearly all modern network switches meet the performance requirements to support the transport of real-time media; however, depending on network traffic, the network switch may need to be manually configured," says Martin Barbour, Product Manager, QSC Systems. "In an effort to simplify Q-SYS system deployments, QSC has developed the NS Series to eliminate the guesswork related to networking and provide integrators a solution that can reduce the amount of time spent on network configuration, troubleshooting and support, allowing them to focus on more profitable aspects of the project." Independent Network Switch Qualification

For large enterprise installations that require a converged network infrastructure for a Q-SYS deployment, QSC has partnered with UNH-IOL (News - Alert) , an independent provider of broad-based testing and standards conformance services for the networking industries, to provide independent network switch qualification for the Q-SYS Platform.

"The UNH-IOL is trusted by some of the most recognized manufacturers in the networking industry, and we are very excited to partner with QSC to offer unbiased, neutral testing of network switches to validate the performance requirements necessary for real-time media distribution with the Q-SYS Platform," says Michayla Newcombe, Associate Director UNH InterOperability Laboratory. "We worked very closely with QSC to develop a robust testing process based on industry accepted test methodologies to help increase confidence and reduce time to market." For more information on Q-SYS Networking Solutions and QSC's relationship with the UNH-IOL, please visit: www.qsc.com/switches. About QSC

QSC '50 and Forward' celebrates a company founded over five decades ago, now a globally recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of high-performance audio, video and control (AV&C) products including the Q-SYS™ Platform, power amplifiers, loudspeakers and digital mixers. Uniquely leveraging a broad range of technologies located under one roof, QSC products outperform the sum of their parts by delivering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for installed, corporate, portable, production and cinema customers worldwide. #qscmoments www.qsc.com High Resolution Images

