|[October 11, 2018]
New Fidelity® Research Finds That Most Institutional Investors Are Optimistic about the Benefits of Emerging Technologies, but 3 out of 4 U.S. Firms Have Not Yet Considered How to Apply Them
Institutional investors worldwide expect that the influences of
technology, new entrants to the market and consolidation will
significantly reshape the investment industry landscape by 2025,
according to the most recent edition of the Fidelity®
Global Institutional Investor Survey. The survey also found marked
differences between institutional investors in different regions and the
types of organizations they represent. The survey is the largest of its
kind, examining what's top-of-mind for institutional investors
internationally.
Accelerated (News - Alert) Pace of Business, New Players, Fewer Firms
Institutional investors expect that by 2025, markets and decision-making
will be much more rapid, accurate and efficient with 62 percent
believing that trading algorithms and sophisticated quantitative models
will make markets more efficient and 80 percent believing that
blockchain and similar technologies will fundamentally change the
industry. The majority of respondents (75 percent) also say it is likely
that non-financial technology firms will enter the industry, and those
new entrants could cause some traditional firms to merge or be acquired
as they compete with start-ups and fintech companies.
Institutions recognize that the competitive landscape will likely also
intensify as the investment industry continues to embrace AI. However,
some institutions, particularly those in the United States, have not yet
allocated resources to these technologies. Approximately one-third of
institutions globally are not currently testing or considering how AI
and advanced analytics may be useful to their investment process-and
that number jumps to 77 percent in the U.S. Many institutional investors
expect to rely on AI in the near future for capabilities including:
asset allocation (69 percent), performance/risk evaluations (67
percent), and even creating custom portfolios (39 percent).
"The transformation of the investment management industry is within our
sights due to expanding data sets, faster computing power and smarter
technologies," said Jeff Mitchell, chief investment officer, Fidelity
Institutional Asset Managment®. "As investing becomes more
transparent and real time, the implications for asset allocation and
portfolio construction will be profound. Asset allocations will evolve
as client needs become more complex, demanding more sophisticated and
dynamic investment solutions. It's still early days, but predictive
analytics will become a significant factor in the industry, so all
institutions need to define their strategy."
Evolution of the Investment Workplace
More than half (53 percent) of institutional investors believe that
technology will replace traditional investment roles. Yet, many
expressed the continued importance of the human connection with the
majority of those surveyed (60 percent) believing that AI will augment
jobs rather than replace them.
Institutions will continue to value the expertise and insights their
investment partners bring to the table, including non-investment
perspectives on market psychology, emerging opportunities, strategy and
problem-solving. Institutional investors also expect a transformation of
the investment workplace as Millennials bring fresh ideas into the work
environment, push for social change and move into senior roles.
"When we arrive at the intersection of humans and machines, it's
important to remember what is irreplaceable, and that is relationships,"
said Judy Marlinski, president of Fidelity Institutional Asset
Management. "Asset managers who provide expertise and oversight will
always be valuable to their clients, but they should also recognize that
their expertise has to evolve toward leveraging new technologies that
can help their clients effectively meet their needs and objectives."
