|[October 11, 2018]
New 1.8V Parts Extend Winbond's Range of Confidential and Replay-Protected Flash Storage Products for PCs' UEFI Variables and Sensitive BIOS Settings
Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of
semiconductor memory solutions, today announced the introduction of new
SpiFlash® Flash storage components with Replay-Protected Monotonic
Counter (RPMC) capability to meet Microsoft and Intel (News - Alert) requirements for
Windows® 10 Secure UEFI Boot.
The new RPMC Flash parts operate from a supply voltage of 1.8V and are
available in densities of 128Mbits and 256Mbits. These new SpiFlash
parts add to the existing W25R family of 3V RPMC Flash parts in 64Mbit,
128Mbit and 256Mbit densities.
The security capabilities of the SpiFlash W25R Flash memory ICs fully
comply with the RPMC specification defined by Intel to support its PC
processor chipsets. The use of RPMC Flash protects critical data,
preserves the confidentiality and integrity of the PC, and prevents
rollback attacks to which standard Flash memory devices are vulnerable.
The data which should be stored on RPMC Flash includes:
-
the BIOS settings
-
UEFI variables
-
TPM (Trusted Platform Module) data while stored in external memory
The Winbond SpiFlash RPMC parts also conform to the Microsoft (News - Alert)
specifications for UEFI secure boot, which it says will be mandatory
from 2020 on all client PCs based on the Windows 10 operating platform.
The Winbond W25R pats are pin-compatible with standard Flash memory
packages, which means that PC makers can replace an existing W25Q
standard Flash part with an RPMC-enabled W25R device without the need to
re-design the motherboard. The Winbond W25R has integrated hardware
security features including:
-
SHA-256 cryptographic accelerator for executing Hash-based Message
Authentication Code (HMAC). This enables secure authentication of data
to be accessed and transferred by an authorized processor chipset.
-
Patented 32-bit monotonic counter
-
256-bit shared RootKey which is not accessible by any means once
provisioning is completed
-
256-bit HMAC key stored in volatile memory
William Chen, Deputy Director of the Flash Product Marketing Division at
Winbond, said, "While the Windows 10 Hardware Compatibility
Specification requirements for RPMC Flash do not become mandatory until
2020, it is foreseeable that PC makers will want to start integrating
RPMC Flash into new PC designs immediately, to ensure that they deliver
the best user experience to those customers who try to apply software
updates to a PC purchased before 2020."
The new 1.8V W25R128FW (128Mbits) and W25R256JW (256Mbits) are available
in production volumes. The 1.8V W25R128JW (128Mbits) is available for
sampling today.
All three 1.8V W25R RPMC Flash parts are provided in standard 8mm x 6mm
and 6mm x 5mm WSON packages. The W25R128FW and W25R128JW are also
available in an SOP8-208 mil package.
