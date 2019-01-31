|
|[October 10, 2018]
New Intel Vision Accelerator Solutions Speed Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence on Edge Devices
What's New: Today, Intel unveiled its family of Intel®
Vision Accelerator Design Products targeted at artificial
intelligence (AI) inference and analytics performance on edge devices,
where data originates and is acted upon. The new acceleration solutions
come in two forms: one that features an array of Intel®
Movidius™ vision processors and one built on the high-performance Intel®
Arria® 10 FPGA. The accelerator solutions build on the OpenVINO™
software toolkit that provides developers with improved neural network
performance on a variety of Intel products and helps them further unlock
cost-effective, real-time image analysis and intelligence within their
Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
"Until recently, businesses have been struggling to implement deep
learning technology. For transportation, smart cities, healthcare,
retail and manufacturing industries, it takes specialized expertise, a
broad range of form factors and scalable solutions to make this happen.
Intel's Vision Accelerator Design Products now offer businesses choice
and flexibility to easily and affordably accelerate AI
at the edge to drive real-time insights."
Jonathan Ballon, Intel vice president and general manager, Internet of
Things Group
Why This Is Important: The need for intelligence on edge
devices has never been greater. As deep learning approaches rapidly
replace more traditional computer vision techniques, businesses can
unlock rich data from digital video. With Intel
Vision Accelerator Design Products, businesses can implement
vision-based AI systems to collect and analyze data right on edge
devices for real-time decision-making. Advanced edge computing
capabilities help cut costs, drive new revenue streams and improve
services.
What This Delivers: Combined with Intel Vision products such as
Intel CPUs with integrated graphics, these new edge accelerator cards
allow businesses the choice and flexibility of price, power and
performance to meet specific requirements from camera to cloud. Intel's
Vision Accelerator Design Products will build upon growing industry
adoption for the OpenVINO
toolkit:
Manufacturing: The
Chongqing Refine-Yumei Die Casting Co. Ltd.* aluminum alloy
die-casting factories increased its automatic
defect-detection accuracy by five times over manual detection.1
Smart, Safe Cities: With the OpenVINO toolkit, stadium security
provider AxxonSoft*
used existing installed-base hardware to achieve 9.6 times the
performance on standard Intel® Core™ i7 processors and 3.1 times the
performance on Intel® Xeon® Scalable
processors in order to ensure the safety of 2 million visitors to the
FIFA 2018 World Cup.*
Who Uses This: Leading companies such as Dell*, Honeywell (News - Alert)*
and QNAP* are planning products based on Intel Vision Accelerator
Designs. Additional partners and customers, from equipment builders,
solution developers and cloud service providers support these products.
How This Works: Intel Vision Accelerator Design Products
work by offloading AI inference workloads to purpose-built accelerator
cards that feature either an array of Intel Movidius Vision Processing
Units, or a high-performance Intel Arria 10 FPGA. Deep learning
inference accelerators scale to the needs of businesses using Intel
Vision solutions, whether they are adopting deep learning AI
applications in the data center, in on-premise servers or inside edge
devices. With the OpenVINO toolkit, developers can easily extend their
investment in deep learning inference applications on Intel CPUs and
integrated GPUs to these new accelerator designs, saving time and money.
More Context: Intel's
Vision Accelerator Design Products Customer Quotes | Video | Infographic
1Automated product quality data collected by Yumei using
JWIPC® model IX7, ruggedized, fan-less edge compute node/industrial PC
running an Intel® Core™ i7 CPU with integrated on die GPU and
OpenVINO SDK. 16GB of system memory, connected to a 5MP POE Basler*
Camera model acA 1920-40gc. Together these components, along with the
Intel developed computer vision and deep learning algorithms, provide
Yumei factory workers information on product defects near real-time
(within 100 milliseconds). Sample size >100,000 production units
collected over 6 months in 2018.
About Intel
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) expands the boundaries of technology to make the
most amazing experiences possible. Information about Intel can be found
at newsroom.intel.com
and intel.com.
Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the
United States and other countries.
*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
