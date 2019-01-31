|
|[October 10, 2018]
|
New Fidelity Charitable Research Shows Donors Intend to Maintain Giving Levels, But May Not Understand Tax Reform's Impact on Donations
Fidelity
Charitable's new research
indicates that donors' commitment to giving remains strong in the
wake of tax reform-82% of donors who itemized deductions on their 2017
taxes plan to maintain or increase their giving in 2018.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005506/en/
Donors want to give (Graphic: Business Wire)
However, the research also demonstrates these taxpayers may not fully
understand how the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will impact them. Exerts
predict the increased standard deduction will lead to a 60% decrease in
the number of households itemizing tax deductions, because what
individuals once itemized, such as property taxes and charitable
contributions, may not add up to exceed the higher standard deduction
thresholds. More than half of donors (58%) are still planning to itemize
in 2018-though itemizing may not be right for their situation. These
findings make it clear that many taxpayers have not worked through how
tax reform might affect them personally.
Given the confusion around the new tax law, it is not surprising donors
are unaware of strategies available to manage deductions, such as
bunching. Only 30% of itemizers have heard of bunching or
stacking-meaning 70% of donors who have previously itemized tax
deductions have never heard of this strategy and could be missing out on
ways to maximize their tax savings-including their charitable deductions.
With this in mind, Fidelity Charitable has provided questions
and resources for donors and financial and tax advisors to ensure
they can keep the tax deductions they are expecting while maintaining
their charitable giving habits.
Methodology
The data for these summary graphics was obtained from Fidelity
Charitable's 2018 research on giving and tax reform. Data about
itemizing income tax deductions is from a survey of 3,000 Americans who
in 2017 made charitable donations and itemized deductions on their tax
returns. Data about 2018 giving and bunching is from a survey of 475
Americans who made donations to charity within the last two years and
itemized tax deductions on their last federal tax return.
About Fidelity Charitable
Fidelity Charitable is an independent public charity that has helped
donors support more than 255,000 nonprofit organizations with $30
billion in grants. Established in 1991, Fidelity Charitable launched the
first national donor-advised fund program. The mission of the
organization is to grow the American tradition of philanthropy by
providing programs that make charitable giving accessible, simple and
effective. For more information about Fidelity Charitable, visit https://www.fidelitycharitable.org.
861743.1.0
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005506/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]