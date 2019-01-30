[October 09, 2018] New Zealand's Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology Prepares for the Future with Extreme Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif. and TAURANGA, New Zealand and ROTORUA, New Zealand, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) today announced that Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology ('Toi Ohomai), one of the largest tertiary education providers in New Zealand, has selected Extreme Networks to upgrade both wired and wireless networks across eight campus locations and more than 70 delivery sites. With technology from Extreme's Smart OmniEdge™ and Automated Campus™ solutions, Toi Ohomai will deliver improved network performance and access for students, teachers and staff, consistent across every site, and secure, reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout each campus. The system-wide update will facilitate innovation, knowledge creation and collaborative learning. Toi Ohomai was formed in May 2016 by the amalgamation of Bay of Plenty Polytechnic in Tauranga and Waiariki Institute of Technology in Rotorua, and has been managing a disparate and ageing set of networking technologies. With Extreme solutions, including ExtremeSwitching™ ExtremeMobility™, ExtremeManagement™, ExtremeControl™ and ExtremeAnalytics™ products, Toi Ohomai will have an agile, adaptive and secure network solution, managed by an end-to-end network management system (NMS), network access control (NAC), and application analytics, so administrators can capture and visualize data on applications, networks, devices and users for better insights and business performance. The deployment began in September 2018 and is expected to be completed before the end of the year. Extreme Professional Services, Extreme's partner Business Technology Group (BTG), and Toi Ohomai's own in-house IT staff are working together on the network design and implementation. Upon completion, the Extreme Networks infrastructure will enable Toi Ohomai to introduce advanced capabilities, including new mobile apps to support teaching and learning outcomes, and location-based capabilities using beacons and IoT to enhance the student experience on campus. "By working with local business partner BTG to standardise on Extreme Networks across the organization, and upgrading from 1G to 10G connections plus redundant links at each of our campuses, we will give our students, teaching staff and guest lecturers much better and more consistent connectivity and access to the resources they need," said Rabindra Das, Head of Information Technology at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology. Das added, "However, the icing on the cake is the capability to leverage Extreme Networks software, both in security and analytics, and the additional services we will be able to deliver for student and staff support in the future." Das also expects the new Extreme Networks infrastructure will be a lot easier to manage. "Our IT administrators will have a single pane of glass for management and a better picture of what is going on across the entire network. We also expect to see a significant reduction in service requests with better access to the network for student, staff and guest users."



Toi Ohomai is the largest tertiary education provider in the Bay of Plenty and the third largest regional Institute of Technology and Polytechnics (ITP) in New Zealand, offering more than 150 programs ranging from certificate to postgraduate level. Its five main campuses can be found in Rotorua, Tauranga, Taupo, Tokoroa and Whakatane, providing education and training to over 14,000 students supported by more than 1,000 staff. "In a higher education environment like Toi Ohomai, there are more variables that you need to cater to than in a standard corporate network," said Chris Georgellis, Managing Director, Extreme Networks, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). "For Toi Ohomai, there is a proliferation of devices trying to access the network, a large and diverse user population and a geographic spread both within each campus and across the organisation's 70 delivery sites. Extreme Networks is providing Toi Ohomai with heightened levels of security, visibility and control to enforce network policies campus-wide, and a scalable, future-proof solution that will allow the organization to introduce more enhanced capabilities and applications for its staff and students."

Neil Dwight, Director, Business Technology Group (BTG) added, "BTG has a long-term partnership with Extreme Networks and a strong history working with Toi Ohomai to deliver solutions that meet the university's complex IT requirements. Toi Ohomai's decision to implement Extreme Networks for end-to-end wired and wireless networking will deliver a reliable and secure infrastructure to help drive educational outcomes for the university, and BTG will continue to support Toi to achieve tangible benefits from its network well into the future." Additional Resources: ExtremeSwitching Product Page

