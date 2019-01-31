[October 08, 2018] New ControlScan PaySafe PumpConnect Increases Payment Transaction Speeds at the Pump

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NACS Show Booth 6372 - ControlScan, Inc. , a leader in managed security and compliance solutions that help secure networks and protect payment card data, has released PaySafe PumpConnect , a new, wireless technology that facilitates high-speed payment transactions at fuel dispensers running EMV card payments and digital media.

PaySafe PumpConnect utilizes wireless in-dispenser units and an in-store access point device to seamlessly integrate into the retailer’s current POS environment via the PaySafe UTM Firewall.



As fuel retailers upgrade dispensers to accept EMV, many are also opting to incorporate digital media for greater customer engagement. Whether implemented together or separately, these enhancements often require more bandwidth than existing underground cabling can support. As a result, transaction approvals at the pump are slowed to a snail’s pace, leaving custoers frustrated and retailers with lost sales.



PaySafe PumpConnect utilizes wireless connectivity to circumvent underground cabling and speed the transaction communications process. The solution—wireless in-dispenser units and an in-store access point device—seamlessly integrates into the retailer’s current POS environment via the PaySafe UTM Firewall . Once in place, PaySafe PumpConnect facilitates more than enough bandwidth to support both EMV and video feeds at the pump. “The idea for PaySafe PumpConnect was born through our conversations with customers, partners and other industry stakeholders,” said Mark Carl, CEO, ControlScan. “We realized that the communications problem could be quickly and securely solved with a simple wireless addition to pre-existing technology.”

Pump service technicians can implement PaySafe PumpConnect in a matter of minutes following these three steps: Install the in-store access point Connect the access point to the PaySafe UTM Firewall device Install an in-dispenser unit within each pump, registering each unit with the in-store access point Tennessee-based Weigel’s is currently testing the new PaySafe PumpConnect solution for future use across its convenience store chain. “Implementing a secure, high-speed wireless solution at the pumps means we don’t have to rip up our forecourts to get to a damaged conduit or existing wiring,” Greg White, Information Technology Coordinator at Weigel’s, said. ControlScan is exhibiting in booth 6372 at NACS Show 2018 in Las Vegas on October 8-10. For more information on PaySafe PumpConnect, see ControlScan at NACS , visit ControlScan.com or call 800-825-3301, ext. 2. About ControlScan

ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure networks and protect payment card data. Our elite cybersecurity professionals leverage best-in-class security technologies to support thousands of businesses with a single goal: To stop cyber criminals in their tracks. As both a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) and an Approved Scanning Vendor (ASV), we also deliver a full suite of Payment Card Industry (PCI) services, including strategic PCI compliance programs that help processors, acquirers, ISOs and payment facilitators manage cyber risk and strengthen merchant relationships. For more information about our company and its solutions, please visit ControlScan.com. Contact:

