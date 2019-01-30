|
|[September 24, 2018]
|
New Teledyne AES Investments in Main Production Facility Delivers Faster Response Times, Quality Enhancement to Customers
Teledyne
Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne
Defense Electronics Group, has made a substantial capital assets
investment in a technical "refresh" of two key equipment lines in its
production facility in Lewisburg, Tennessee.
Teledyne AES provides agile electronic manufacturing services,
microelectronics packaging, box level assembly and other advanced
manufacturing technology services. This important equipment upgrade will
streamline production schedules and improve overall quality control at
the Lewisburg plant.
The technical refresh included investments in three Surface Mount
Technology (SMT) machines, two 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI)
machines, and two Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) systems. This
capital investment standardizes the AES surface mount technology
processes on a single machine and software platform.
"These equipment investments build significantly on the competitive
advantages that AES manufacturing services provide to our customers,"
said Matt Bakker, Vice President and General Manager of Teledyne AES.
"Our capacity at the facility has immediately increased, and the
technology upgrades translate into greater speed and agility in
responding to our customers' production schedules."
The new equipment has also meant a simplified, more efficient production
process for customers with an overall enhancement in the quality of the
end-to-end process. AES chose to make this investment in equipment
upgrades with machinery manufactured by ASM
Assembly Systems and Koh
Young Technology.
ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS
Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne
Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly
engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the
harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf
product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key
applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles,
radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com.
TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading
provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and
software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com.
