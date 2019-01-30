[September 24, 2018] New Teledyne AES Investments in Main Production Facility Delivers Faster Response Times, Quality Enhancement to Customers

Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense Electronics Group, has made a substantial capital assets investment in a technical "refresh" of two key equipment lines in its production facility in Lewisburg, Tennessee. Teledyne AES provides agile electronic manufacturing services, microelectronics packaging, box level assembly and other advanced manufacturing technology services. This important equipment upgrade will streamline production schedules and improve overall quality control at the Lewisburg plant. The technical refresh included investments in three Surface Mount Technology (SMT) machines, two 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) machines, and two Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) systems. This capital investment standardizes the AES surface mount technology processes on a single machine and software platform.



"These equipment investments build significantly on the competitive advantages that AES manufacturing services provide to our customers," said Matt Bakker, Vice President and General Manager of Teledyne AES. "Our capacity at the facility has immediately increased, and the technology upgrades translate into greater speed and agility in responding to our customers' production schedules." The new equipment has also meant a simplified, more efficient production process for customers with an overall enhancement in the quality of the end-to-end process. AES chose to make this investment in equipment upgrades with machinery manufactured by ASM Assembly Systems and Koh Young Technology.

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com. TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005740/en/

