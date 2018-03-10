|
|[September 20, 2018]
|
New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Offering of Notes due 2023
New Mountain Finance Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: NMFC) announced
today that it intends to commence an underwritten public offering,
subject to market and other conditions, of unsecured notes due 2023 (the
"Notes"). In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriters of
the Notes a 30-day option to purchase additional Notes representing 15%
of the aggregate principal amount of the offered amount of Notes from
the Company.
The Notes are expected to be listed, and trade, on the New York Stock
Exchange under the trading symbol "NMFX" within 30 days from their
original issue date. Interest on the Notes will be payable quarterly in
arrears on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1, commencing on
January 1, 2019. The interest rate and other terms of the Notes will be
determined at the time of pricing of the offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes
to repay outstanding indebtedness under its credit facilities. However,
through re-borrowing under such credit facilities, the Company intends
to make new investments in accordance with its investment objective and
strategies and use available capital for other general corporate
purposes, including working capital requirements. The Notes have no
restrictions related to the type and security of assets in which the
Company might invest.
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. is acting as the sole bookrunner for the
offering. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, BB&T Capital Markets, a division
of BB&T Securities, LLC, William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Ladenburg
Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-lead
managers for the offering. Wedbush Securities Inc. is acting as
co-manager for the offering.
Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment
objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before
nvesting. The preliminary prospectus supplement, dated September 20,
2018, and accompanying prospectus, dated July 13, 2018, each of which
has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contain a
description of these matters and other important information about the
Company and should be read carefully before investing.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale
of these securities, in any state in which such offer, solicitation or
sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any state.
A shelf registration statement relating to these securities is on
file with and has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange
Commission. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and a
related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained, when
available, from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Attn: Capital Markets,
787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019 (telephone number:
1-800-966-1559).
About New Mountain Finance Corporation
New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and
externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated
as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of
1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to generate
current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and
origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure,
including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine
securities. The Company's first lien debt may include traditional first
lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine
characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well
as second lien and subordinated loans. Unitranche loans will expose the
Company to the risks associated with second lien and subordinated loans
to the extent it invests in the "last out" tranche. In some cases, the
investments may also include small equity interests. The Company's
investment activities are managed by its Investment Adviser, New
Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C., which is an investment adviser
registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements",
which relate to future events or our future operations, performance or
financial condition. Forward-looking statements include statements
regarding our intentions related to the offering discussed in this press
release, including the use of proceeds from the offering. These
statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or
results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results
and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the
forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors,
including those described from time to time in our filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our
control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statements made herein, unless required to do
so by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of
this press release.
