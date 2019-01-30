[September 14, 2018] New Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Toys from VTech® Deliver Multi-Sensory Learning to Maximize Toddler Fun

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announces the availability of new Go! Go! Smart Wheels® playsets, driving excitement to the line with fun new themes to spark toddlers' imaginations. The Go! Go! Smart Wheels line offers engaging play experiences while teaching first words, letters and more and features innovative SmartPoint® technology that truly brings the toys to life. Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8327353-vtech-go-go-smart-wheels/ "Kids love our Go! Go! Smart Wheels line because it's fun; parents love that it's smart and engaging. With this new collection there's even more to love, with exciting themes that will take kids on thrilling new adventures," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "From a police tower that allows kids to chase a getaway car, to a multi-level, interactive garage, to an airport with a plane that 'takes off,' there are engaging play experiences for every child." Go! Go! Smart Wheels playsets inspire endless imagination while delivering important developmental benefits that help children reach social, emotional, language, cognitive, physical and motor skill milestones. As a child places a SmartPoint vehicle on SmartPoint locations found throughout the playsets, it will respond and engage children with lights, sounds and music. The exciting, interactive Go! Go! Smart Wheels Launch & Chase Police Tower™ will have kids racing, chasing and patrolling the city with this engaging playset. They can pretend to serve and protect as they patrol with Po the SmartPoint Police Car and chase the Getaway Car around the three level rampway, while exploring SmartPoint locations throughout. There is also a new Go! Go! Smart Wheels Tow & Go Garage™, with nine interactive SmartPoint locations, sure to get little gearheads revved up. If they'd rather take to the skies, the new Go! Go! Smart Wheels Take Fliht Airport™ will have them soaring as they launch the SmartPoint airplane to the cloud.



The new products are available now at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com/gogosmartwheels. Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Launch & Chase Police Tower™: Serve and protect with Po the Police Car and the Go! Go! Smart Wheels Launch & Chase Police Tower. Chase the Getaway Car around the three track levels, launch down the ramp to try and gain some speed or slide the switch to raise the road blocks and slow the Getaway Car down! Your little one will love the switch tracks, hidden trap doors and road barriers that promote motor skills. This cute toy Police Car encourages first words and imaginative play with the five SmartPoint® locations. Press Po's light-up button to activate fun sounds, playful phrases, three sing-along songs and six melodies. The chase is on! (Ages 1-5 years; MSRP: $39.99)

Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Tow & Go Garage™: Truck, tow and get on the go with Trent the Tow Truck and the Go! Go! Smart Wheels Tow & Go Garage. Spend the day at the garage, go up the elevator and explore the second floor. Rest up or get a quick tune-up on the repair platform and move the wrench back and forth to promote motor skills. Then, race down the ramp and through the car wash to finish up with a nice shine! Trent the Tow Truck features a moveable hook to tow other Go! Go! Smart Wheels vehicles (sold separately) and SmartPoint® technology that responds to all nine SmartPoint locations. Press Trent's light-up button to hear fun sounds, phrases, three sing-along songs and six melodies to encourage imaginative play. Let's pick up some buddies and tow and go! (Ages 1-5 years; MSRP: $34.99) Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Take Flight Airport™: Pack those bags, because it's time to let imagination take flight with the Go! Go! Smart Wheels Take Flight Airport. Strengthen fine motor skills by fueling up at the gas station, making sure the winds are in your favor by spinning the weather vane, checking your bags at the luggage belt and taking off. Spin around on the cloud and prepare for landing on the ramp to get ready for the next adventure. As your little pilot jet sets, Aaron the Airplane can land on five SmartPoint® locations to hear fun sounds, phrases and melodies. Let's go see the world! (Ages 1-5 years; MSRP: $24.99) Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Vehicles: Perfectly sized for little hands to help strengthen motor skills and build eye-hand coordination, these electronic vehicles entertain children with a light-up button that activates phrases and sounds. Kids can either fly or drive into playtime with a helicopter or truck, or save the day with a police car. Nine popular vehicles have also been given a new look. The vehicles respond to SmartPoint® locations on Go! Go! Smart Wheels playsets (sold separately) with fun responses, sounds, lights and music. (Ages 1-5 years; MSRP: $7.99 each) About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts. VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally. For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter. Media Contact:

