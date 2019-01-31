[September 13, 2018] New Vehicle Services Offered at Hiveel

WEST COVINA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At Hiveel we are always thinking of NEW ways to service our customers. With this in mind, we have partnered up with various companies in the United States to bring you extra savings while maintaining your vehicle at its tip top shape and making sure it runs properly and will have a long life. So no matter if you are looking for a trusted On-Site mechanic to fully inspect the used car you have found on the Hiveel app. Or just looking for a simple oil change and tune up, you can find these services and set up the appointment directly on our app and website. OIL CHANGE

- On-Site Service means you can have the tune up done without leaving the comfort of your home.

- Full Synthetic Oil which perform better than conventional oils in providing protection for your vehicle.

- Low Change Frequency are longer change intervals for synthetic oils: 10,000 miles between oil changes compared to 3,000 for mineral oil.

CAR INSPECTION

- Detailed Inspection ill reveal any structural damage and whether the car has been in previous accidents.





- Vehicle Inspection Appointment, our certified technicians meet the seller and conduct our multi-point inspection.

- Detailed Vehicle Report, We will then send you a free Carfax report along with a complete breakdown of our inspection.

INSTANT SELL

- Make an Appointment to meet with an appraiser at one of our locations. West Los Angeles or West Covina.

- Get a Quote immediately after the inspection and test drive you will receive a fair and honest offer to purchase your vehicle.

- Collect a Check when you accept our offer, we'll complete all the paperwork and mail you your check.

But if you are looking for a change, you can still see our vast selection of used cars in our Hiveel app and website. Use our extensive set of filters and sorting options to narrow down the used cars and trucks for sale near you and within your budget. Once you have found that car you are looking, use our built in messaging system to speak to the seller directly to schedule a meet up to test drive or complete the car buying/selling process. Do all of this completely free and best of all don't have to deal with the selling tactics from the car dealers. https://hiveel.com/ Contact: quote@hiveel.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-vehicle-services-offered-at-hiveel-300711742.html SOURCE Hiveel Technologies Inc

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]