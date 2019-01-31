|
New Strategic Partners Ooyala and ODMedia Streamline Video Processing and Global Delivery
Ooyala
has collaborated with the ODMedia
Group on a new strategic partnership, integrating ODMedia's video
localization and delivery capabilities with Ooyala's video production,
management, distribution and monetization services.
The strategic partnership is a major step in helping content owners
reach global audiences and markets, realizing new revenues more quickly.
The combination of Ooyala's Flex Media Platform and ODMedia Group's
established position as preferred delivery partner with most global
platforms, including the likes of Netflix, Google (News - Alert) Play, iTunes and
YouTube, will enable broadcasters and content owners to deliver content
to any platform, any time, in any format, cost effectively.
In addition, the partnership will address scale and complexity in
producing different local versions of content by streamlining the
processes for content companies seeking to deliver local experiences
across traditional and new media platforms.
"Increasingly, content owners and distributors are targeting global
audiences, but there are significant costs involved in ensuring the
right format requirements are met," said Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala.
"Through this new partnership, we're able to provide a best-of-breed
solution for delivering content to today's top platforms, everywhere in
the world. This means getting content to market faster, and at a lower
cost - unlocking opportunities for content owners in every region."
ODMedia also has deployed the Ooyala Flex Media Platform to streamline
time and resource consuming workflow processes. The Ooyala Flex Media
Platform, the world's fastest growing media asset management and
workflow automation solution being used by the world's most innovative
content owners to simplify millions of video workflows, will help
ODMedia automate and better manage internal media workflow tasks that
are multiplying along with ODMedia's rapid growth.
Netherlands-based ODMedia Group is a leading video-on-demand (VOD)
company, offring content management, encoding and extensive
distribution services to enable VOD, linear TV and catch-up TV
offerings. ODMedia processes hundreds of hours of content every day and
distributes content to over 120 countries and 1000 platforms, including
most IPTV (News - Alert) / cable operators, VOD platforms and OTT providers such as
XBOX, Netflix, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon.
"Delivering video to a global audience is often easier said than done.
It can add a lot of manual processes, time and costs to a project," said
Sjef Pijnenburg, ODMedia Group. "Partnering with Ooyala - and leveraging
their expertise - has significantly added to our capabilities, allowing
us to better serve the demands of media companies seeking to grow and
improve their operations."
Ooyala, a leading provider of software and services that simplify the
complexity of producing, streaming and monetizing video, developed the
Ooyala Flex Media Platform to connect the entire video content supply
chain for broadcasters and content owners, from production to profit.
The platform provides central workflows, shared metadata infrastructure
and open APIs to integrate with existing systems and to provide a single
source of truth for media companies.
About Ooyala:
For over 10 years, Ooyala has been at the forefront of shaping the OTT
and media workflow revolutions as a leading provider of software and
solutions that optimize the production, distribution and monetization of
media. Many of the biggest names in content creation and distribution
around the world rely on the Ooyala Flex Media Platform to successfully
produce, manage and distribute media, and become more efficient, more
open and more extensible to meet the evolving needs of their viewers.
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Ooyala has offices in Chennai, Cologne,
Dallas, Guadalajara, London, Madrid, New York, Paris, Singapore,
Stockholm, Sydney and Tokyo, and sales operations in many other
countries across the globe. For more information, visit www.ooyala.com.
For inquiries, contact
us or email sales@ooyala.com.
About the ODMedia Group:
With a head office in the heart of the Netherlands (Utrecht) and local
representation in Barcelona, Stockholm and Brussels, ODMedia is a
leading provider of digital media services. Since 2004, ODMedia provides
a one-stop solution which makes sure your content is in the right
format, in the right place, at the right time. We deliver content to
over a 1000 operators around the world. Our services include encoding,
timed text creation, metadata, artwork creation and editing, IMF
mastering, digital package creation, and delivery.
For more information, visit www.odmedia.com.
For inquiries, contact
us or sales@odmedia.com.
Besides digital delivery services, ODMedia is active in the world of
aggregation through DoCo
Digital and anti-piracy through Expoza.
