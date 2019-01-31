[September 13, 2018] New Strategic Partners Ooyala and ODMedia Streamline Video Processing and Global Delivery

Ooyala has collaborated with the ODMedia Group on a new strategic partnership, integrating ODMedia's video localization and delivery capabilities with Ooyala's video production, management, distribution and monetization services. The strategic partnership is a major step in helping content owners reach global audiences and markets, realizing new revenues more quickly. The combination of Ooyala's Flex Media Platform and ODMedia Group's established position as preferred delivery partner with most global platforms, including the likes of Netflix, Google (News - Alert) Play, iTunes and YouTube, will enable broadcasters and content owners to deliver content to any platform, any time, in any format, cost effectively. In addition, the partnership will address scale and complexity in producing different local versions of content by streamlining the processes for content companies seeking to deliver local experiences across traditional and new media platforms. "Increasingly, content owners and distributors are targeting global audiences, but there are significant costs involved in ensuring the right format requirements are met," said Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala. "Through this new partnership, we're able to provide a best-of-breed solution for delivering content to today's top platforms, everywhere in the world. This means getting content to market faster, and at a lower cost - unlocking opportunities for content owners in every region." ODMedia also has deployed the Ooyala Flex Media Platform to streamline time and resource consuming workflow processes. The Ooyala Flex Media Platform, the world's fastest growing media asset management and workflow automation solution being used by the world's most innovative content owners to simplify millions of video workflows, will help ODMedia automate and better manage internal media workflow tasks that are multiplying along with ODMedia's rapid growth. Netherlands-based ODMedia Group is a leading video-on-demand (VOD) company, offring content management, encoding and extensive distribution services to enable VOD, linear TV and catch-up TV offerings. ODMedia processes hundreds of hours of content every day and distributes content to over 120 countries and 1000 platforms, including most IPTV (News - Alert) / cable operators, VOD platforms and OTT providers such as XBOX, Netflix, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon.



"Delivering video to a global audience is often easier said than done. It can add a lot of manual processes, time and costs to a project," said Sjef Pijnenburg, ODMedia Group. "Partnering with Ooyala - and leveraging their expertise - has significantly added to our capabilities, allowing us to better serve the demands of media companies seeking to grow and improve their operations." Ooyala, a leading provider of software and services that simplify the complexity of producing, streaming and monetizing video, developed the Ooyala Flex Media Platform to connect the entire video content supply chain for broadcasters and content owners, from production to profit. The platform provides central workflows, shared metadata infrastructure and open APIs to integrate with existing systems and to provide a single source of truth for media companies.

About Ooyala: For over 10 years, Ooyala has been at the forefront of shaping the OTT and media workflow revolutions as a leading provider of software and solutions that optimize the production, distribution and monetization of media. Many of the biggest names in content creation and distribution around the world rely on the Ooyala Flex Media Platform to successfully produce, manage and distribute media, and become more efficient, more open and more extensible to meet the evolving needs of their viewers. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Ooyala has offices in Chennai, Cologne, Dallas, Guadalajara, London, Madrid, New York, Paris, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney and Tokyo, and sales operations in many other countries across the globe. For more information, visit www.ooyala.com. For inquiries, contact us or email sales@ooyala.com. About the ODMedia Group: With a head office in the heart of the Netherlands (Utrecht) and local representation in Barcelona, Stockholm and Brussels, ODMedia is a leading provider of digital media services. Since 2004, ODMedia provides a one-stop solution which makes sure your content is in the right format, in the right place, at the right time. We deliver content to over a 1000 operators around the world. Our services include encoding, timed text creation, metadata, artwork creation and editing, IMF mastering, digital package creation, and delivery. For more information, visit www.odmedia.com. For inquiries, contact us or sales@odmedia.com. Besides digital delivery services, ODMedia is active in the world of aggregation through DoCo Digital and anti-piracy through Expoza. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912006147/en/

