New ThoughtWire Advisory Board Looks to Unlock Promise of IoT for Built Environments, Expand ThoughtWire's Executive Network and Accelerate Growth

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtWire , the leader in Operations Performance Management (OPM) for built environments, today announced it has formed a new advisory board. Members will bring their areas of expertise to the table to fuel disruption and innovation aimed at transforming industries such as healthcare and commercial real estate. Helping enterprises realize the value of OPM will enable them to drive process-focused solutions that will ultimately change the experience of end users, as well as patient outcomes in the healthcare setting, for example, to make a positive impact on the world.

Salil Munjal is chair of ThoughtWire’s new advisory board as well as its board of directors; he is also managing general partner at Yaletown Partners, a leading venture capital firm. Munjal commented, “ThoughtWire’s technology is transformative – the company is making hospitals and commercial buildings significantly more efficient, thus enabling them to realize better outcomes for patients and workers. Our new advisory board is comprised of distinguished leaders from numerous industries. Their decades of experience in building world-class companies in the areas of technology, government, private equity and healthcare will be a tremendous asset to the ThoughtWire executive team.” ThoughtWire recently introduced two new application suites for the commercial real estate and healthcare provider markets that employ its digital-twin technology, which creates a digital replica of physical assets, processes and systems and integrates historical data from past machine usage to help orchestrate people, processes and things. The advisory team will focus on uncovering opportunities in markets where ThoughtWire’s OPM applications can solve big problems in improving outcomes for tenants, workers and patients. For example, the Department of Critical Care at Hamilton Health Sciences in Hamilton, Ontario, implemented ThoughtWire’s Smart Hospital Suite for OPM, which consists of three applications: EarlyWarning, SynchronizedOps and RapidResponse. Using Early Warnings and harnessing the power of patient electronic health records has helped hospital staff anticipate which patients may be at risk for code blue, resulting in a 60 percent reduction in cardiac arrests and unplanned intensive care unit admissions. The application suites grew out of co-innovation with ThoughtWire’s customers. ThoughtWire will continue using that model to fuel R&D while scaling its new application suites. “ThoughtWire identified the people we felt would add the most value and insights to our company. The entire team and our board of directors are grateful to have been able to attract such an extraordinary group of people to help us grow exponentially," said Michael Monteith, co-founder and CEO of ThoughtWire. “This highly-esteemed and well-connected team sees at a macro level the problems that face both existing businesses and new industries, as well as the market opportunities that can support them. Our advisors will serve as accelerators to help us grow our domestic and international footprint in our primary markets and propel ThoughtWire’s applications into new adjacent markets and verticals.” The members of ThouhtWire’s new advisory team, who come from varied professional backgrounds, have all spearheaded innovative initiatives. Their accomplishments have moved industries forward and ushered in disruptive technologies aimed at positively impacting the world – thus embodying ThoughtWire’s mission and key values.



Advisory team members include the following individuals: The Honorable Christy Clark: The former Premier of British Columbia, Clark inherited a deficit of $1.2 billion. Her government went on to balance five consecutive budgets; her last budget included $52 billion in revenues and boasted a $2.8 billion surplus. Clark has encouraged technological innovation by bringing powerhouse technology companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, SAP, Facebook and Alibaba to Vancouver. “We work with diverse populations and diverse communities on a daily basis. Disruptive technology solutions like ThoughtWire can quickly advance smart building and smart hospital environments to provide better living and working environments for everyday people,” said Clark.

Mike Huaco: Huaco recently joined Uber Technologies as head of real estate; he previously held vice presidential positions at Fortune 500 company McKesson and healthcare system Kaiser Permanente. He is a recognized thought leader on transformation in the corporate real estate and facilities industry, having guided the application of customer-centric, tech-driven performance optimization at McKesson during a period of unprecedented global expansion. In 2017, Huaco was co-chair of Realcomm/IBcon and a lead presenter at CoRETech 2017. “There is clear need in corporate real estate for continued innovation and performance improvement that can offer the industry a rapid path to digital transformation. ThoughtWire’s data-driven approach answers that need. The ability to connect multiple building systems, thus effectively linking people, process and things, promises to deliver sustainable relationships between landlords and tenants while driving measurable operational efficiencies for building managers,” said Huaco. Alan Guarino: Guarino serves as a vice chairman of Korn Ferry. Previously he founded Cornell International, which he sold to Adecco in 2003. He works with CEOs and boards around the world to help them optimize talent and execute their strategies. He is also a board member of public companies and author of the book "Smart Is Not Enough." Guarino has appeared on CNBC, Hannity, Bloomberg Radio and Fox Business as an expert commentator. Sam Marafioti: Marafioti leads the development and implementation of numerous initiatives at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, including electronic health records, connectivity, network infrastructure, corporate technology standards, web services and telehealth, and oversees all major corporate technology acquisitions. Under his leadership, the hospital built and introduced its own patient portal (MyChart) and clinician workflow system (SunnyCare). The hospital is currently embarking on a genomics project and a collaborative co-innovation endeavor with ThoughtWire, both of which are aimed at providing more personalized and precise medical care.



Salil Munjal, ICD.D: Munjal leads Yaletown Partners, one of Canada’s most active venture capital firms. Yaletown was recipient of the Canadian Venture Capital Association VC Deal of the Year award for 2017. Munjal was the lead investor in Bit Stew Systems, a leader in IIoT and machine learning, which became Canada's largest venture-backed exit of 2016 and was acquired by GE Digital. In 2016, Munjal was selected to chair the blue-ribbon Accelerating Innovation Roundtable, which is backed by TMX Group, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and is comprised of senior leaders across the financial services industry. Earlier in his career, Salil was president of Leitch Technology, the TSX/NASDAQ-listed global networking technology company, which Harris Corp. acquired for $600 million. Allan Charles Silber: Silber is chairman of Street Capital Group, which he founded in 1979; he was also its CEO and president until 2015. Among his many accomplishments, Silber launched DirecTrust, Canada's first phone-in savings, investment and mortgage service, in 1986. DirecTrust served customers exclusively over the telephone, using a combination of advanced technology and personal telephone contacts. In the 1990s he also led Stadtlander Drug Company, one of the leading U.S. providers of disease-specific pharmaceutical care to high-risk, high-cost patient populations, including transplant recipients and HIV/AIDS, oncology and infertility patients. Allan O’Dette: O’Dette was appointed the first chief investment officer for the Province of Ontario. As the president and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce for more than five years, O’Dette led the revitalization of Ontario’s most influential business organization, which has 60,000 members in more than 135 communities. O’Dette is an entrepreneur with more than 25 years’ experience in progressive leadership roles in the pharmaceutical sector with Eli Lilly, Pharmacia, Searle and GlaxoSmithKline. Passionate in support of Canadian business and his community, O’Dette has served on numerous private and not-for-profit boards and committees. He was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contributions to his community and his philanthropic activities. O’Dette currently serves as vice chair of the Markham Stouffville Hospital. For more information on ThoughtWire, visit www.thoughtwire.com . Follow ThoughtWire on LinkedIn and Twitter . About ThoughtWire

ThoughtWire is the leader in Operations Performance Management (OPM) software applications for built environments, helping hospitals and commercial buildings operate more smartly, safely and healthily. Since 2009, ThoughtWire has been changing how we think about intelligent automation and process optimization, beginning with its award-winning Ambiant™ platform, developed to interconnect and orchestrate people, data and things in real time. Today, ThoughtWire's innovative applications empower built environments to connect previously unconnected systems, unlock high-value outcomes for patients and tenants, and put people in control of process change and optimization. Find out how ThoughtWire is powering a new era of OPM at www.thoughtwire.com. For more information:

