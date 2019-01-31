[September 10, 2018] New Research from Sumo Logic Shows Container, Orchestration and Serverless Technology Adoption Skyrockets as More Organizations Demand Multi-Cloud Support For Their Modern Digital Applications

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform that delivers continuous intelligence , today released its third annual ‘State of Modern Applications and DevSecOps in the Cloud’ report providing exclusive data-driven insights, best practices and emerging trends within the modern application stack. In addition, the report highlights trends and visibility into the DevSecOps tools and solutions that are used within cloud-first organizations as they “lift and shift” or modernize and migrate existing applications. Based on the active and anonymized data from more than 1,600 customers and 50,000 users leveraging Sumo Logic’s machine data analytics platform , the report provides a rich analysis of mission-critical modern applications and cloud infrastructures running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The report is released in conjunction with Illuminate , Sumo Logic’s annual user conference, taking place in Burlingame, Calif. and will be highlighted during CEO Ramin Sayar’s keynote on Sept. 12, which will also be accessible via live webcast . “For the past two years, Sumo Logic has delivered the first and only industry report that quantitatively defines the state of the modern application stack,” said Kalyan Ramanathan, VP of product marketing, Sumo Logic. “Working with our customers, we continue to see rapid advances in tools and processes used by various enterprise personas to build, run and secure modern applications, and we’re now extending our analysis to DevSecOps, an innovative trend for developing, securing and operating modern applications that is growing rapidly in adoption amongst our customers.” The challenge in today’s always-on digital landscape is that organizations are facing increased pressures from customers and stakeholders to innovate and modernize their architectures at an unprecedented rate to remain competitively relevant. Legacy solutions are no longer adequate for providing the rapid scale, agility and visibility across the full application stack needed to deliver uninterrupted and seamless customer experiences. “From outh to professional sports, it’s our responsibility at Hudl to make sure athletes and coaches around the globe have access to their video and data anywhere, anytime,” said Jon Dokulil, VP of engineering, Hudl. “To make that possible, we rely on a cloud-native microservice architecture with Sumo Logic’s machine data analytics platform as the backbone. And the findings from their ‘State of Modern Applications and DevSecOps in the Cloud’ report ring true for my team. Without visibility into data flowing across our full application stack, we would not have access to the contextual business, operational and security insights needed to constantly innovate our technology and deliver a quality experience for our customers.”



Key findings of the report include: Azure adoption grows, signaling demand for multi-cloud choices

Azure adoption grew from 10 percent (2017) to 15 percent (2018).

Adoption of multi-cloud technologies grew from 6 percent (2017) to 9 percent (2018).

The percentage of exclusively on-premises workloads decreased dramatically from 26 percent (2017) to 16 percent (2018), indicating the number of organizations building digital properties in the cloud is increasing.

Containers and functions growth is significant AWS Docker adoption has grown from 24 percent (2017) to 28 percent (2018).

At nearly 30 percent adoption of AWS Lambda in production compared to 23 percent in 2017. Orchestration technology usage spikes in less than a year About 1 in 3 AWS customers use orchestration technologies, which have become essential for automating and manage the growing adoption of complex container infrastructures.

Amazon ECS adoption grew from 14 percent (2017) to 20 percent (2018).

Kubernetes native saw 14 percent adoption compared to 8 percent (2017), indicating that Kubernetes adoption is catching up to ECS. Appetite for security and threat intelligence insights is strong 1 in 4 Sumo Logic security customers have adopted threat intelligence services like AWS GuardDuty and CrowdStrike.

At 56 percent adoption, usage of CloudTrail, the primary security audit for AWS, continues to grow.

Adoption of VPC Flow logs, another critical AWS security service, is also on the rise at nearly 30 percent (2018). Sumo Logic, a recognized expert in building and operating multi-tenant, distributed cloud systems, is the industry’s first machine data analytics platform to natively ingest, index and analyze structured and unstructured data together in real-time. As one of the most powerful cloud services in the world, every day on average the Sumo Logic platform analyzes more than 150 petabytes of data, executes over 30 million searches and queries more than 500 trillion records, delivering tens of millions of insights to customers who rely on continuous intelligence across the entire application lifecycle to more effectively build, run and secure their modern applications. ‘State of Modern Applications and DevSecOps in the Cloud’ Report Methodology

