New York Company, Veluxsys, Promises to Make 5G Network Deployments Cost-Effective

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veluxsys, a fabless semiconductor company using next-generation integrated photonics technologies to improve 5G and mmWave radio architectures, announces today that it is poised to help make cost-effective 5G network deployments a reality. As governments and enterprises look to take advantage of 5G's extensive connectivity benefits, Veluxsys' in-house experts are working to develop efficient, cutting edge, profitable solutions to current fixed wireless and last mile deployment technologies. 5G networks offer the ability to support a 1,000-fold gain in capacity over 4G and speeds for end-users of up to 10 Gbps (Gigabytes per second). In relation to 4G's current capabilities, with speeds still measured in Mbps (Megabits per second), 5G will change the telecommunications landscape for good. In fact, according to Cisco, by 2025, the global 5G market is predicted to reach a value of $251 billion. Nevertheless, the industry still faces an economic challenge in deploying the necessary infrastructure with some industry analysts suggesting network costs could double as providers work to meet consumer demand for 5G. "Our team of experts has been listening to the concerns of the telecommunications industry for some time," says Todd Davis, CEO of Veluxsys. "Right now, many companies worry they will have to deploy an exponentally greater number of radios, antennas and antenna arrays so end-users can enjoy the ubiquitous coverage they have come to expect with 4G networks. This is because millimeter wave (mmWave) technology, which underpins 5G communications, has a relatively short range of up to less than a mile. However, by using highly-sophisticated photonics technology, Veluxsys is designing a whole new type of radio-to-multiple-antenna system that will save network operators money and help 5G networks become reality."



Firmly located at the heart of the photonics and radio industries, Veluxsys is taking advantage of the unique opportunity to be the first American company to leverage both integrated photonics and software-defined-radio to form the next generation of 5G communication systems. Backed by expertise in fiber optic networks through Precision OT, the company will soon be conducting a demonstration of its product concept. With proprietary technologies carefully crafted and designed by the company's in-house experts, network operators, carriers and service providers will soon be able to experience major cost savings for large-scale 5G applications. For more information on Veluxsys or to sign up to attend an upcoming product demonstration, visit the company's website at www.veluxsys.com.

About Veluxsys by Precision OT Veluxsys is a fabless semiconductor company using next-generation integrated photonics technologies to improve 5G and mmWave radio architectures. Veluxsys' multidisciplinary team has core competencies in radio system architecture, integrated photonics, embedded real-time software, signal processing, millimeter RF and antenna design. We are confident that our next generation radio and antenna solutions will serve as an innovative, cost effective and compatible solution to the challenging performance requirements of 5G analog and RF applications.

