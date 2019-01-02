New IEEE 1934™ Standard Delivers Framework for Developing Applications and Business Models Enabled by Fog Computing

IEEE (News - Alert) , the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA), today announced the publication and availability of IEEE 1934 - IEEE Standard for Adoption of OpenFog Reference Architecture for Fog Computing. Sponsored by the IEEE Communications Society, IEEE 1934 is intended to address the need for an end-to-end, interoperable solution that is positioned along the things-to-cloud continuum. The new standard supports multiple industry verticals and application domains and is designed to enable services and applications to be distributed closer to the data-producing sources and/or the information-consuming users.

"The release of IEEE 1934 has been achieved through the collaborative work of the IEEE Communication Society's Edge, Fog, Cloud Communications with IOT and Big Data Standards Committee and The OpenFog Consortium's Technical Committee," said John Zao, Chair, IEEE Standards Working Group on Fog Computing and Networking Architecture Framework. "The resulting industry-supported standard provides a framework for driving innovation and market growth through the development of new applications and business models enabled by fog computing."

The IEEE 1934 standard is available for purchase at the IEEE Standards Store and will be featured at the upcoming Fog World Congress, to be held 1-3 October in San Francisco.

About the IEEE Communications (News - Alert) Society

The IEEE Communications Society (IEEE ComSoc) is a leading global community comprised of a diverse set of professionals with a common interest in advancing all communications and networking technologies. IEEE ComSoc (News - Alert) has over 26,000 members in more than 138 countries.

About the IEEE Standards Association

The IEEE Standards Association, a globally recognized standards-setting body within IEEE, develops consensus standards through an open process that engages industry and brings together a broad stakeholder community. IEEE standards set specifications and best practices based on current scientific and technological knowledge. The IEEE-SA has a portfolio of over 1,250 active standards and over 650 standards under development. For more information visit http://standards.ieee.org.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.

