|[August 16, 2018]
New IEEE 1934™ Standard Delivers Framework for Developing Applications and Business Models Enabled by Fog Computing
IEEE (News - Alert), the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated
to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE
Standards Association (IEEE-SA), today announced the publication and
availability of IEEE
1934 - IEEE Standard for Adoption of OpenFog Reference Architecture for
Fog Computing. Sponsored by the IEEE
Communications Society, IEEE 1934 is intended to address the need
for an end-to-end, interoperable solution that is positioned along the
things-to-cloud continuum. The new standard supports multiple industry
verticals and application domains and is designed to enable services and
applications to be distributed closer to the data-producing sources
and/or the information-consuming users.
"The release of IEEE 1934 has been achieved through the collaborative
work of the IEEE Communication Society's Edge, Fog, Cloud Communications
with IOT and Big Data Standards Committee and The OpenFog Consortium's
Technical Committee," said John Zao, Chair, IEEE Standards Working Group
on Fog Computing and Networking Architecture Framework. "The resulting
industry-supported standard provides a framework for driving innovation
and market growth through the development of new applications and
business models enabled by fog computing."
The OpenFog Consortium's Reference Architecture, released in February
2017, is based on core technical principles, referred to as "pillars,"
which represent the key attributes that a system needs to encompass in
order to be "OpenFog compatble."
The IEEE 1934 standard is available for purchase at the IEEE
Standards Store and will be featured at
the upcoming Fog World Congress, to be held 1-3 October in San
Francisco. For more information, visit fogcongress.com.
