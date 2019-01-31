|
|[August 15, 2018]
|
New Zealand Government Selects Daon for Its 'RealMe Now' App Providing Strategic Digital Onboarding Capabilities
A proven global leader in mobile biometric identity technology, Daon is
proud to announce that its IdentityX® Platform is now part of
the New
Zealand Department of Internal Affairs' (DIA) highly innovative
digital onboarding mobile app, RealMe
Now, which enables customers to create an online verified identity.
The app is currently available on iPhone (News - Alert) 5s and above.
RealMe
gives customers a single verified identity credential to securely prove
who they are with participating New Zealand Government services and
other private sector services online. Applying for the RealMe verified
identity has previously required a New Zealand PostShop visit for face
image capture using Daon's retail outlet desktop software in order to
complete the onboarding process. Now, in a New Zealand first, the RealMe
Now mobile app enables a citizen to simply and securely accomplish
identity verification "from the couch," essentially anywhere and
at any time.
"The Department of Internal Affairs is laser-focused on providing
convenient and secure digital onboarding services for New Zealand's
citizens. We continue to be very impressed by the agency's market
leadership and are honored to have been chosen to be its partner," said
Tom Grissen, CEO, Daon. "At Daon, we have developed and are now
implementing a veritable shopping cart of face liveness with
cutting-edge technology like machine learning and other mechanisms to
assist our digital onboarding clients across five continents to address
the evolving threat vectors."
A selfie photo captured in the RealMe Now mobile app is compared
against the customer's passport photo, held securely by the DIA in the
passport image database. If the match is successful and the customer
passes the face liveness challenges, the application will be checked by
staff from the DIA and then the customer is issued a RealMe verified
identity. As the selfie photo is compared to a trusted
source passport photo, there is no need for the client to scan an
identity document.
Grissen noted that the RealMe Now mobile app employs a layered approach
to security and provides a convenient onboarding solution for customers.
It will drive an increased use of the RealMe service across New Zealand
service providers. Kiwibank, DIA's delivery partner for the mobile app,
has commenced leveraging RealMe Now during account establishment,
removing the need for prospective customers to visit an outlet for
identity proofing when opening a new account.
"The Department of Internal Affairs is committed to putting people first
- we're focusing on what people need from the government and how to
better meet those needs using emerging technologies," said David Philp (News - Alert),
General Manager Partners and Products. "It's about doing things
differently in this changing digital environment, and transforming the
way we provide our services. This contributes to New Zealanders engaging
with an open, transparent and inclusive government."
"Daon's digital onboarding platform offers active and passive liveness
challenges distributed across both mobile device and server platform
within a comprehensive spoof detection scheme," added Grissen. The
platform's console enables the human review of select cases and also
facilitates case audit. Daon also makes its biometric technology
capabilities available to partners helping to solve digital onboarding
challenges.
Daon's IdentityX Digital Onboarding product is now being implemented by
customers in the banking, technology, investments and gaming sectors,
who require more trusted mechanisms to meet Know Your Customer (KYC) and
Anti Money Laundering (AML) regulations for identity verification during
account opening.
ABOUT DAON
Daon, www.daon.com,
is an innovator in developing and deploying biometric authentication and
identity assurance solutions worldwide. Daon has pioneered methods for
securely and conveniently combining biometric and identity capabilities
across multiple channels with large-scale deployments that span payments
verification, digital banking, wealth, insurance, telcos, and securing
borders and critical infrastructure. Daon's IdentityX®
platform provides an inclusive, trusted digital security experience,
enabling the creation, authentication and recovery of a user's identity
and allowing businesses to conduct transactions with any consumer
through any medium with total confidence. Get to know us on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
