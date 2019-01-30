[August 02, 2018] New Jersey Community Colleges Tap Online Proctoring Leader

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, the leading provider of online proctoring and identity verification, today announced a new partnership to offer test security solutions for the 19 member institutions of the New Jersey Council of County Colleges. Selected as the online proctoring solution for public two-year institutions in the state, Examity will support New Jersey community colleges with live, record-and-review, and automated proctoring, for more than 400,000 students at more than 70 campuses. "Online learning has transformed the way we engage our students, enabling working learners to complete their degree on their own time and at their own pace," said Dr. Jack Kelnhofer, Dean of e-Learning at Ocean County College in Toms River, which led the partnership through the state's Joint Purchasing Consortium. "Ensuring quality in online higher ed depends on reliable, secure assessment, and Examity's approach to flexible proctoring made them the best fit for our students and faculty." The new partnership reflects the accelerating growth of online learning in higher education. According to this year's report from the Babson Survey Research Group, online courses saw increased enrollment for the fourteenth straight year, with the largest growth occurring at public institutions, including community colleges. Nearly one-third of all students now take at least one course online, fueling demand for solutions that can ensure security and integrity in online assessments.



"As the worlds of education and work become increasingly interconnected, community colleges play a critical role in equipping students with in-demand skills," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Examity. "Creating a secure online testing environment will support the efforts of New Jersey's community colleges to expand access to educational opportunities across the state." Examity, recently named the sixth fastest-growing company in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, works with a diverse cross-section of postsecondary institutions and online learning providers including Northeastern University, Indiana University, and Texas A&M, to provide customized online proctoring solutions driven by AI and machine learning technology. Founded in 2013, Examity was the first platform to provide live, record-and-review, and fully automated proctoring options.

About Examity

Examity was founded to meet the needs of the growing number of online education and certification programs looking to ensure integrity. Examity provides a cost effective and flexible test integrity solution including live, recorded and automated options. Since its founding five years ago, Examity has partnered with 500+ institutions and certification programs worldwide.

