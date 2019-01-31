[July 30, 2018] New Data from FiscalNote Ranks Productivity of State Legislators

FiscalNote, a technology innovator at the intersection of global business and government that provides advanced, data-driven Issues Management solutions today unveiled new data on the most productive state legislators nationwide. FiscalNote ranked all representatives and senators in accordance with their legislative productivity, defined as how successful a legislator is at sponsoring and steering legislation through each stage of the legislative process. Using the platform's real-time global data, advanced analytics and proprietary algorithm, FiscalNote determined the most productive state legislators by evaluating the quantity, endurance and substantiveness of all bills each legislator sponsored and introduced in their state legislature. "State legislators play an important role in shaping both local and national policies which is why it is so important to recognize their productive legislative contributions said Tim Hwang, Founder and CEO of FiscalNote. "Despite the partisan politics that play out in Washington, the most productive state legislators are markedly balanced between party lines, demonstrating the importance of bipartisanship when addressing the most pressing issues facing our communities today." The following state senators and representatives are ranked in order of productivity by chamber for their cumulative legislative achievements: Senator John Bonacic (R-NY)

Senator Curt Bramble (R-UT)

Senator Lonnie Randolph (D-IN)

Senator Judy Lee (R-ND)

Senator Jerry Hill (D-CA)

Senator Dick Sears (D-VT)

Senator Missy Irvin (R-AR)

Senator Margaret Henry (D-DE)

Senator Judith Zaffirini (D-TX)

Senator Emmett Hanger (R-VA)

Representative Alan Clemmons (R-SC)

Representative Jim Hughes (R-OH)

Representative Jody Richards (D-KY)

Representative Ji Keane (D-MT)





Representative Jerry Kearns (D-IA)

Representative Calvin Say (D-HI)

Representative Michael Madigan (D-IL)

Delegate Alfred Carr (D-MD)

Representative Garry Smith (R-SC)

Representative Michael Pitts (R-SC) In addition to meeting with the legislators during the 2018 NCSL Legislative Summit in Los Angeles, FiscalNote will formally recognize the legislators at their 2018 Reinvent Summit in Washington, D.C.

"Leveraging FiscalNote's powerful Issues Management Platform, we were able to review years, and in some cases, decades of data to identify the important factors that enable a legislator to be productive," said Dr. Vlad Eidelman, Vice President of Research at FiscalNote. "By identifying key data points that defined their productivity, FiscalNote was able to contextualize and explain their success in generating policy change, which can be used as a model for all legislators looking to address the complex socio-political issues impacting their constituents." In addition to ranking the productivity of state legislators, FiscalNote also identified the legislator's closest bipartisan colleague, top policy issues and ideological rating based on voting history relative to colleagues within the same chamber. For more information on the methodology, data and full list of rankings, please visit FiscalNote's Medium Page. About FiscalNote FiscalNote's mission is to connect the world to their governments. It is the leading technology innovator at the intersection of global business and government, whose revolutionary Issues Management solutions combine real-time policy data from Congress, all 50 states and nearly 30 countries with machine learning, advanced analytics, and innovative workflow tools to help organizations better understand the risks and opportunities of today's socio-political environment. With offices in D.C., NYC, Baton Rouge, Seoul, India, and Brussels, the company has raised more than $50 million from prominent early-stage investors including Mark Cuban, Jerry Yang/AME Cloud Ventures, Steve Case's fund, Rise of the Rest, Renren, First Round Capital's Dorm Room Fund, Green Visor Capital, MoneyToday, Visionnaire Ventures, Perle Ventures, NEA, and 645 Ventures. Organizations - from small startups and nonprofits to multinational corporations - that rely on FiscalNote's suite of products and services include Toyota, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, Microsoft, PhRMA, Salesforce, the Consumer Technology Association, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, Schlumberger, and the National Education Association. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005531/en/

