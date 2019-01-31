|
|[July 30, 2018]
|
New Data from FiscalNote Ranks Productivity of State Legislators
FiscalNote, a technology innovator at the intersection of global
business and government that provides advanced, data-driven Issues
Management solutions today unveiled new data on the most productive
state legislators nationwide.
FiscalNote ranked all representatives and senators in accordance with
their legislative productivity, defined as how successful a legislator
is at sponsoring and steering legislation through each stage of the
legislative process. Using the platform's real-time global data,
advanced analytics and proprietary algorithm, FiscalNote determined the
most productive state legislators by evaluating the quantity, endurance
and substantiveness of all bills each legislator sponsored and
introduced in their state legislature.
"State legislators play an important role in shaping both local and
national policies which is why it is so important to recognize their
productive legislative contributions said Tim Hwang, Founder and CEO of
FiscalNote. "Despite the partisan politics that play out in Washington,
the most productive state legislators are markedly balanced between
party lines, demonstrating the importance of bipartisanship when
addressing the most pressing issues facing our communities today."
The following state senators and representatives are ranked in order of
productivity by chamber for their cumulative legislative achievements:
Senator John Bonacic (R-NY)
Senator Curt Bramble (R-UT)
Senator
Lonnie Randolph (D-IN)
Senator Judy Lee (R-ND)
Senator Jerry
Senator Jerry Hill (D-CA)
Senator Dick Sears (D-VT)
Senator Missy Irvin
(R-AR)
Senator Margaret Henry (D-DE)
Senator Judith Zaffirini
(D-TX)
Senator Emmett Hanger (R-VA)
Representative Alan
Clemmons (R-SC)
Representative Jim Hughes (R-OH)
Representative
Jody Richards (D-KY)
Representative Ji Keane (D-MT)
Representative
Jerry Kearns (D-IA)
Representative Calvin Say (D-HI)
Representative
Michael Madigan (D-IL)
Delegate Alfred Carr (D-MD)
Representative
Garry Smith (R-SC)
Representative Michael Pitts (R-SC)
In addition to meeting with the legislators during the 2018 NCSL
Legislative Summit in Los Angeles, FiscalNote will formally recognize
the legislators at their 2018
Reinvent Summit in Washington, D.C.
"Leveraging FiscalNote's powerful Issues Management Platform, we were
able to review years, and in some cases, decades of data to identify the
important factors that enable a legislator to be productive," said Dr.
Vlad Eidelman, Vice President of Research at FiscalNote. "By identifying
key data points that defined their productivity, FiscalNote was able to
contextualize and explain their success in generating policy change,
which can be used as a model for all legislators looking to address the
complex socio-political issues impacting their constituents."
In addition to ranking the productivity of state legislators, FiscalNote
also identified the legislator's closest bipartisan colleague, top
policy issues and ideological rating based on voting history relative to
colleagues within the same chamber. For more information on the
methodology, data and full list of rankings, please visit FiscalNote's
Medium Page.
About FiscalNote
FiscalNote's mission is to connect the world to their governments. It is
the leading technology innovator at the intersection of global business
and government, whose revolutionary Issues Management solutions combine
real-time policy data from Congress, all 50 states and nearly 30
countries with machine learning, advanced analytics, and innovative
workflow tools to help organizations better understand the risks and
opportunities of today's socio-political environment.
With offices in D.C., NYC, Baton Rouge, Seoul, India, and Brussels, the
company has raised more than $50 million from prominent early-stage
investors including Mark Cuban, Jerry Yang/AME Cloud Ventures, Steve
Case's fund, Rise of the Rest, Renren, First Round Capital's Dorm Room
Fund, Green Visor Capital, MoneyToday, Visionnaire Ventures, Perle
Ventures, NEA, and 645 Ventures.
Organizations - from small startups and nonprofits to multinational
corporations - that rely on FiscalNote's suite of products and services
include Toyota, Intel (News - Alert), Johnson & Johnson, the Pharmaceutical Care
Management Association, Microsoft, PhRMA, Salesforce, the Consumer
Technology Association, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, Schlumberger, and
the National Education Association.
