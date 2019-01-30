[July 18, 2018] New Study by Ring Finds One in Four US Homeowners Have Been a Victim of a Home Burglary

Ring, a company on a mission to reduce crime in neighborhoods, today released the results of its Home Security Study, which show neighborhood crime continues to be a top-of-mind issue for neighbors across the United States. In order to combat crime in communities, Ring and National Night Out have partnered to bridge the gap between neighborhoods and their local police departments using the new Neighbors app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005220/en/ Ring, a company on a mission to reduce crime in neighborhoods, today released the results of its Home Security Study, which show neighborhood crime continues to be a top-of-mind issue for neighbors across the United States. (Graphic: Business Wire) Neighbors is a neighborhood watch app that provides real-time, local crime and safety information. Police and sheriff's departments throughout the U.S. are joining the network to share important information with their communities. Since National Night Out events are focused on connecting neighborhoods and law enforcement, Ring is proud to collaborate with such an important national event that shares the same mission of reducing crime in neighborhoods. Ring Home Security Study 75% of homeowners in the study say neighborhood crime is a problem.

45% of homeowners in the study prevent neighborhood crime by having a neighborhood watch.

Nearly 30% of homeowners in the study report that someone in their neighborhood has been a victim of a home burglary in he past year.

More than 1 in 4 U.S. homeowners in the study have been a victim of a home burglary.

The average value of stolen goods was $2,000.

Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, said: "We're excited to partner with National Night Out to keep communities up-to-date on local crime and safety information. Over the past few years we have learned that when neighbors, the Ring team and law enforcement all work together, we can create safer communities. Neighbors is meant to facilitate real-time communication between these groups, while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost. By bringing security to every neighbor with the free Neighbors app, communities everywhere can stay on top of crime and safety alerts as they happen." Matt Peskin, creator of National Night Out, said: "With the help of partners like Ring, we have been successful in developing National Night Out into the nation's largest crime prevention, safety and police-community event. National Night Out turns the clock back to a time when neighbors knew neighbors, routinely looked out for one another and everyone knew the cop on the beat. While those days are gone, National Night Out brings back that spirit of caring and awareness that made those neighborhoods safer places. This year's National Night Out will most certainly be the largest ever."

National Night Out will take place in communities across the U.S. on August 7, 2018. Download the Neighbors app for more information about joining your local National Night Out event. Click here to learn more about the Ring and National Night Out partnership. About Ring

Ring's mission is to reduce crime in neighborhoods by creating a Ring of Security around homes and communities. With the Ring product line of security devices and the Neighbors app, a neighborhood watch app that provides real-time, local crime and safety information, Ring offers affordable, proactive, whole home and neighborhood security. In fact, one Los Angeles neighborhood saw a 55 percent decrease in home break-ins after Ring Doorbells were installed on just ten percent of homes. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you're always home. About Neighbors

Neighbors is a neighborhood watch app that provides real-time, local crime and safety information. Download the free Neighbors app on iOS or Android, join your neighborhood, and use the app to: monitor neighborhood activity; share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts; and receive real-time safety alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team. Download Neighbors from the App Store or Google Play Store today to join your digital neighborhood watch. For more information visit www.ring.com/neighbors. About National Night Out

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. To learn more, visit www.natw.org. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005220/en/

