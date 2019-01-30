|
|[July 18, 2018]
|
New Study by Ring Finds One in Four US Homeowners Have Been a Victim of a Home Burglary
Ring,
a company on a mission to reduce crime in neighborhoods, today released
the results of its Home
Security Study, which show neighborhood crime continues to be a
top-of-mind issue for neighbors across the United States. In order to
combat crime in communities, Ring and National
Night Out have partnered
to bridge the gap between neighborhoods and their local police
departments using the new Neighbors
app.
Neighbors is a neighborhood watch app that provides real-time, local
crime and safety information. Police and sheriff's departments
throughout the U.S. are joining the network to share important
information with their communities. Since National Night Out events are
focused on connecting neighborhoods and law enforcement, Ring is proud
to collaborate with such an important national event that shares the
same mission of reducing crime in neighborhoods.
Ring
Home Security Study
-
75% of homeowners in the study say neighborhood crime is a problem.
-
45% of homeowners in the study prevent neighborhood crime by having a
neighborhood watch.
-
Nearly 30% of homeowners in the study report that someone in their
neighborhood has been a victim of a home burglary in he past year.
-
More than 1 in 4 U.S. homeowners in the study have been a victim of a
home burglary.
-
The average value of stolen goods was $2,000.
-
Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, said: "We're excited
to partner with National Night Out to keep communities up-to-date on
local crime and safety information. Over the past few years we have
learned that when neighbors, the Ring team and law enforcement all work
together, we can create safer communities. Neighbors is meant to
facilitate real-time communication between these groups, while
maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost. By bringing security to
every neighbor with the free Neighbors app, communities everywhere can
stay on top of crime and safety alerts as they happen."
Matt Peskin, creator of National Night Out, said: "With the help of
partners like Ring, we have been successful in developing National Night
Out into the nation's largest crime prevention, safety and
police-community event. National Night Out turns the clock back to a
time when neighbors knew neighbors, routinely looked out for one another
and everyone knew the cop on the beat. While those days are gone,
National Night Out brings back that spirit of caring and awareness that
made those neighborhoods safer places. This year's National Night Out
will most certainly be the largest ever."
National Night Out will take place in communities across the U.S. on
August 7, 2018. Download
the Neighbors app for more information about joining your local National
About Ring
Ring's mission is to reduce crime in
neighborhoods by creating a Ring of Security around homes and
communities. With the Ring product
line of security devices and the Neighbors
app, a neighborhood watch app that provides real-time, local crime and
safety information, Ring offers affordable, proactive, whole home and
neighborhood security. In fact, one Los Angeles neighborhood saw a 55
percent decrease in home break-ins after Ring Doorbells were
installed on just ten percent of homes. For more information, visit www.ring.com.
With Ring, you're always home.
About Neighbors
Neighbors is a neighborhood watch app that
provides real-time, local crime and safety information. Download the
free Neighbors app on iOS
or Android,
join your neighborhood, and use the app to: monitor neighborhood
activity; share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based
posts; and receive real-time safety alerts from your neighbors, local
law enforcement and the Ring team. Download Neighbors from the App
Store or Google
Play Store today to join your digital neighborhood watch. For more
information visit www.ring.com/neighbors.
About National Night Out
National Night Out is an annual
community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships
and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more
caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship
between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense
of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring
police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. To learn
more, visit www.natw.org.
