|[July 12, 2018]
New Nike Live Concept Store Unites Digital and Physical Retail
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) opens its newest store concept, Nike Live, on
Thurs., July 12 as Nike by Melrose: a 4,557 square foot, single-level,
cross-category Nike store located at 8552 Melrose Ave. in the heart of
West LA.
Nike by Melrose features a number of digitally-led, premium service offerings, designed to match the needs of neighborhood consumers. When walking in the store, shoppers can make a first stop for service at the Nike Sneaker Bar. (Photo: Business Wire)
Powered by the insights and engagement of thousands of NikePlus members
across five zip codes in LA, the store is a uniquely curated home for
NikePlus Members and the style, sport and speed-obsessed consumers of
the city.
"Nike Live stores are specifically designed to be a service hub for
local NikePlus members," said Heidi O'Neill, President, NikeDirect.
"We're thrilled to be opening up Nike by Melrose and bringing the best
of Nike products and offerings selected for this community. As well as
being the first Nike Live destination, we will also test services that
can then roll out to other Nike stores, combining digital features with
a unique physical environment to create the future of Nike retail."
The Nike Live concept was created in support of Nike's efforts to unite
digital and physical shopping experiences for its consumers, and to
further personalize the NikePlus Member in-store journey. The location
and the product assortment of Nike by Melrose was selected using
insights gained from NikePlus member activity and buying patterns across
Nike's suite of digital touchpoints (Nike.com, the Nike App, the NTC,
NRC, and SNKRS apps).
Nike by Melrose features a number of digitally-led, premium service
offerings, designed to match the needs of neighborhood consumers. When
walking in the store, shoppers can make a first stop for service at the
Nike Sneaker Bar. There they can talk with a Nike Expert about the
lifestyle and performance footwear available, request to try-on an item
on the spot, purchase and go. This is the fastest shoe buying experience
Nike offers.
As a NikePlus Member, shoppers also have access to the NikePlus Unlock
Box where they can scan their Member pass every two weeks for unique
Nike products and goods. They can also use Swoosh Text, an SMS messaging
system that seamlessly connects them to the Nike by Melrose store team
through the Nike App. Curb Services give NikePlus Members the ability to
contact the store ahead of time using Swoosh Text and return or exchange
goods curbside.
The Nike by Melrose store also uses Nike's New Nike App at Retail
service, allowing NikePlus Members to reserve product to in-store
Digital Lockers, scan product barcodes to learn more (i.e. product
availability in nearby stores or online, and available colorways) and
access new features and content in their Nike App homepage.
Nike Express Sessions at Nike by Melrose offer bookable appointments for
NikePlus Members through the Nike App. The sessions are designed to
provide one-to-one personal service to consumers within thirty minutes
and will largely be hosted in the Dynamic Fit Zone. This area is
outfitted with a lounge, fitting room, space for alterations on pants
and tights, bra fittings, and Nike Trial Zone for trying out shoes on
the in-store treadmill.
Nike by Melrose will also serve up an even product assortment for men
and women informed by local and Nike.com favorites. From everyday items
that local NikePlus Members love like the Men's Tech Fleece Jogger or
the Women's Classic Swoosh Sports Bra will be available alongside a
bi-weekly delivery of fresh new arrivals - a first for Nike. The
assortment will also include a select level of city-exclusive
merchandise as well as curated seasonal picks from Nike collections.
The Nike by Melrose exterior mural also has ties to Los Angeles as it
was designed by artist and illustrator Bijou Karman, an LA native whose
work reflects the unique mix of nostalgia and flora that comes along
with the California landscape. With inspiration from the diversity of
Angelinos and the style of the neighborhood, the Nike by Melrose store
mural is a reimagined walk through a typical day in LA. The mural,
titled "Sunsets on Melrose," showcases these characters shopping, taking
part in sport, and experiencing local offerings in one incredible scene
- all against the backdrop of a classic LA sunset.
Note to Editors:
Background on Nike by Melrose Service & Offerings
Nike Sneaker Bar
The primary destination in the store, the Nike Sneaker Bar offers a
unique and fast shoe buying experience, with a mix of style-minded and
performance footwear available. Once arriving at the centrally located
Nike Sneaker Bar, consumers are greeted by a store athlete with elevated
footwear training. The consumer can get any footwear questions answered
on-the-spot, request their favorite shoe(s) and then after quickly
receiving the pair, can try on and checkout.
Nike App at Retail
Nike App at Retail is the Member's ultimate shopping companion, bringing
digitally led experiences to physical retail all through the Nike App.
Several of the features of Nike App at Retail will be available at Nike
Live.
Reserve
Using the Nike App, Members can reserve product to be held for them at
the store. Consumers can shop the product they want in the Nike App and
then complete their purchase with an in-store athlete.
Retail Home
When entering Nike Live, Members will gain access to an array of new
features and content via their Nike App homepage.
Nike Scan
Members can scan any product barcode from the app to pull up online and
store inventory, and to learn more about the product.
NikePlus Unlocks
NikePlus Member Unlocks are delivered through the Nike App to reward the
best of Nike product, to deliver immersive brand experiences, to award
activity achievements (i.e. through NRC or NTC) and to share partner
rewards with our Members. Member Unlocks can be given directly from a
store athlete at Nike Live when serving a shopper. Select Member Unlocks
may also be delivered to consumers outside of Nike by Melrose, which
they can redeem in-store with an athlete.
Nike Express Sessions
An elevated one-to-one service journey for NikePlus Members, bookable
through the Nike app and designed to meet the needs of the athlete in
sport, fitness and style. Store athletes guiding these sessions will
have a distinct knowledge of Nike products, gear, styling, NikePlus
Member benefits and Nike's suite of apps to personally serve consumers.
If a product isn't available in-store, they will be able to pull product
from other stores in the marketplace.
Nike Express Sessions at Nike Live are designed for speed and
efficiency, delivering one-to-one service to consumers in thirty minutes
or less. Members are welcome to book beyond thirty minutes if they wish
to extend their service experience.
Curb Services
An opportunity for consumers to purchase, return and/or exchange via
curbside pick-up. If a consumer wants to exchange an item, they can use
Swoosh Text to message the store and make sure they have their size. The
member texts the athlete when they're close and the athlete comes out of
the store to return/exchange the product or complete a purchase
transaction.
Swoosh Text
Consumers can enjoy a two-way conversation through SMS messaging with a
store athlete; enabling faster, better and more personalized service.
NikePlus Unlock Box
A unique in-store Membership benefit where every two weeks a Member can
redeem Unlocks using their Member pass at an innovative, digital vending
machine to get a hold of unique product/offerings.
Dynamic Fit Zone
To allow Experts to further connect with consumers, sessions at Nike
Live can take place in the Dynamic Fit Zone outfitted with a lounge,
rooms for styling and a Nike Trial Zone (with treadmill) to try out
product in-store. Additional services like bra fitting and alterations
for Nike tights and pants will also be available in this space.
Digital Lockers
Nike Live will be equipped with smart lockers members can open with
their NikePlus member pass. These lockers will serve as a place where
members can easily pick up products they've reserved via the Nike App or
through Swoosh text.
