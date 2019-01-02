[July 10, 2018] New Pop Culture Trivia App 'Virtual Take-Out™ Trivia 2 Go' Features Solo and Two-Player Modes for Fast-Paced Fun

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of trivia apps that are bored of ordinary and predictable offerings can now head to the App Store and experience the challenging, fun and ultra-addictive new app Virtual Take-Out™ Trivia 2 Go from Virtual Take-Out™ Casual Games Inc. There is no cost to download the app. There are several unique aspects that make Virtual Take-Out™ Trivia 2 Go stand out and apart in a crowded trivia app marketplace. To start with, players can choose between solo mode and two-player mode. If they opt for the latter, they will seamlessly head over to an engaging virtual host named "Axcess" and have the opportunity to challenge their friends in real time or go head-to-head against random opponents from around the world. In addition, there are over 1,200 questions (with more constantly being added) across multiple categories, such as movies, television, comics, games, pop culture, music and more. Plus, Virtual Take-Out™ Trivia 2 Go gets progressively more difficult as each trivia round unfolds, and there is a challenging time factor as well that adds to the excitement and pressure. Other key Virtual Take-Out™ Trivia 2 Go special features include: A sleek and colorful arcade-style interface

Outstanding animation, graphics and sound

Thrilling bonus round play

Achievement badges

Topical leaderboards The app is also earning rave five-star reviews, including one from an impressed player who wrote: "The trivia questions are challenging and they never repeat. The look of the game is cool. It's also nice to have the option to play solo or play someone else." Commented Eric Johns, CEO of Virtual Take-Out Casual Games Inc.: "It doesn't matter whether someone is a noob, a geek or somewhere in between, Virtual Take-Out™ Trivia 2 Go is perfect for anyone with a pop culture obsession!"



Virtual Take-Out™ Trivia 2 Go, the new pop culture trivia app that features solo and two-player modes for fast-paced fun, is available now at no cost from the App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/app/virtual-take-out-trivia-2-go/id1323780384. Optimized for iOS devices up to and including iPhone 8 Plus.

Additional app information, including screenshots and a video trailer, is available at http://www.virtualtake-out.com. For all other details, contact Mark Johnson on behalf of Virtual Take-Out™ Casual Games Inc. at +1 408 757 0156 or press@appshout.com. About Virtual Take-Out™ Casual Games Inc. Virtual Take-Out™ Casual Games Inc., founded in 2014, is a Los Angeles-based entertainment company and creator of the real-time pop culture trivia game app for mobile Virtual Take-Out™ Trivia 2 Go available on the App Store.

image2.png

image3.jpg

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-pop-culture-trivia-app-virtual-take-out-trivia-2-go-features-solo-and-two-player-modes-for-fast-paced-fun-300678348.html SOURCE Virtual Take-Out Casual Games Inc.

