[July 10, 2018] New iShredder iOS 3.0 to Securely Erase iPhone's & Wipe iPad's with Military Grade Data Deletion

MIAMI, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtectStar is proud to release the new version 3.0 of popular iShredder iOS, their data erasure solution for iOS devices. Anyone can simply connect their iOS device to their Mac or Windows computer, and securely delete and overwrite all data from the device, ensuring all personal data, including passwords, videos, photos, and more can never be recovered. The app is perfect for use before donating or selling a used iPhone or iPad.

The new iShredder iOS 3.0 uses data shredding techniques that go beyond international standards set by state and military organizations for secure data deletion. Up to 18 erasing algorithms including: DoD 5220.22-M ECE, Peter Gutmann, DoD 5220.22-M, HMG Infosec No.5, German BSI-2011-VS, US Army AR380-19, NATO standard, US Navy NAVSO P-5239-26 (MFM & RLL), USAF AFSSI-5020, CSEC ITSG-06 and more, are integrated into iShredder that have been analyzed by government authorities and independent security organizations. "When a user deletes personal files such as photos and videos from their device, they may think they're gone for good. The truth is, they can be recovered using any one of a number of utilities. Those files aren't really gone until that storage space is overwritten using secure erasure algorithms," says Chris Bohn, CEO of ProtectStar.

The secure cleaning module was designed specifically to clean up useless temporary junk data, caches, log files, and more. It not only brings back valuable storage space to the mobile iOS device, it also ensures a performance tuning.



Detailed erasure reports provide users an evidence of deletion.

iShredder iOS 3 is available in two versions, the Professional Edition offers 11 different data shredding methods, completely wiping all empty free space and overwriting the storage area, to completely shred all of the stored data. The Military Edition offers 18 erasing methods in total, while also offering an integrated file explorer.

Features:

* Compatibility with all iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

* Compatible with all iOS versions (iOS 1 - iOS12)

* Securely wipes all free space

* Completely erases all data on the device

* Secure deletion of temporary junk data

* Includes the new 4-cycles ProtectStar Advanced Secure Deletion Algorithm (2017)

* Secure Erasure Report

* 24/7 technical support via e-Mail

* Offers the ability to wipe data from Apple TV units

* Additional military level deletion algorithms

* Integrated secure file explorer Pricing and Availability:

iShredder iOS 3 Professional is just US$29.90 and is available through the ProtectStar Online Shop. iShredder iOS 3 Military is just US$49.90.

iShredder iOS 3 Business edition to wipe multiple iOS devices at a time starts at US$ 349.00 The iShredder family is also available to securely erase data on Android, Windows, Windows Server and macOS. Photos:

