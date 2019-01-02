|
|[July 09, 2018]
New Forests Fully Invests ANZFF2 Forestry Fund with New Zealand Acquisition
Forestry investment manager New Forests is pleased to announce its
Australia New Zealand Forest Fund 2 (ANZFF2) has acquired a 38%
shareholding in Wenita Forest Products Ltd (Wenita) and full ownership
of the Otago Land Company, which holds 22,500 hectares of freehold land
on which Wenita operates via forestry rights. New Forests is acquiring
the assets from The Rohatyn Group (TRG), a specialised asset management
firm with expertise in emerging markets and real assets, which first
purchased the Wenita shareholding in 2005 in a joint venture with
Chinese logistics company Sinotrans and 100% of the OLC land in 2006.
The transaction marks the successful completion and full investment of
the AUD 707 million ANZFF2 fund. "The Wenita transaction is a milestone
for our ANZFF series of forestry funds as we complete full investment of
ANZFF2, securing significant scale in both target countries of Australia
and New Zealand," noted Mark Rogers, Managing Director for New Forests'
Australia-New Zealand business. "New Forests has been selective and
disciplined in creating the ANZFF2 portfolio. The Wenita acquisition
complements the fund's hardwood and softwood plantation exposure in
Australia and brings our New Zealand estate to more than 48,000 hectares
in total."
Wenita is the largest softwood timber producer in New Zealand's Otago
region with a 29,200-hectare estate growing primarily radiata pine.
Wenita maintains Forest Stewardship Council® certification of
responsible forest management and has high standards for care of the
environment, worker safety, and the quality of its forests and timber.
TRG Partner Ian Jolly said, "The ultimate success of this investment for
TRG has been the result of significant direct involvement in the
management of the plantations, including the setting of its business
model and an extremely collaborative relationship with Sinotrans. At the
time of acquisition, the Wenita estate was depleted, had very high
operatingcosts and relatively poor yields. During our ownership,
inventory has recovered, yields are greatly improved, and operating
costs have reduced dramatically as harvesting is now in the second
rotation. We are delighted to deliver a strong realized return from this
investment to our clients."
New Forests Portfolio Manager Matthew Crapp commented, "Wenita manages a
high-quality forestry resource that will be a strong addition to the
ANZFF2 portfolio. New Forests' approach in New Zealand centres around
working with quality forest managers to steadily build asset value,
improve forest health and productivity, and ensure our timberlands are
operated responsibly and sustainably. In this respect, we look forward
to working with the Wenita management team and the existing
shareholders."
New Forests' Australia New Zealand focused investment funds represent
more than AUD 2.75 billion of forestry and processing assets. New
Forests is currently investing its Australia New Zealand Forest Fund 3,
which has capital commitments of AUD 873 million from a combination of
pension funds and superannuation funds.
"New Forests continues to see attractive institutional investment
opportunities to support the stable, long-term management of forestry
assets in Australia and New Zealand," said Mr Rogers. "We remain
dedicated to building and managing world-class forestry portfolios for
our clients in this region as well as bringing additional private
capital to our investment strategies in Southeast Asia and to our
growing United States forest climate solutions investment program."
New Forests manages AUD 4.5 billion in assets and funds under
management, with more than 940,000 hectares of forests, land, and
conservation investments in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and
the United States.
About New Forests
As global demand for resources grows, there is a need to increase
productivity while ensuring the conservation of the world's remaining
natural forests. New Forests seeks to create investment strategies that
provide lasting solutions to this challenge. Through responsible
management of forests and other real assets, we create shared benefit
for investors and local communities alike. New Forests has international
reach, with offices and assets in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast
Asia, and the US. To learn more, visit www.newforests.com.au.
About TRG
Founded in 2002, The Rohatyn Group is an asset management firm with
expertise in emerging markets and real assets headquartered in New York,
with offices around the globe including Boston, Singapore, Seoul,
Rotorua, London, Buenos Aires, Lima, Montevideo, Mexico City, São Paulo,
Mumbai and New Delhi. The firm acquired its forestry and agriculture
business, which formerly operated as GMO Renewable Resources LLC and
currently manages over 600,00 hectares of rural assets globally, in
December 2017. For more information, please visit www.rohatyngroup.com.
