[July 09, 2018] New Distributor Pedab Grows Clavister Channel Business in Northern Europe

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the Nordics largest distributors adds Clavister to their vendor portfolio to enable secure business continuity to organizations throughout Scandinavia, Baltics and France. Distributing Clavister and using the technology will drive revenue growth and deepen market share. Clavister, a leader in high-performance cybersecurity security solutions, today welcomes its newest distributor, Nordics based Pedab, who will begin offering Clavister to their extensive reselling network and as integrated technology in the Pedab Managed Security Services. Pedab is proud to announce that they are now cooperating with Clavister to secure new resellers and end customers by distributing and embedding Clavister's high-performance cybersecurity solutions throughout the Nordics, the Baltic states as well as France. Pedab's established partner network across the region is a natural fit for Clavister. "We see Clavister as an excellent addition to our product offerings to our resellers and their customers," says Roger Ison-Haug, Cybersecurity Practice Lead at Pedab. "They're constantly stating the importance of enterprise grade security and requesting innovative solutions. That's why we think Clavister will be a great fit, especially given its status as one of Europe's main network security vendors." The distributor cites many reasons why Clavister's solutions will find success in the Pedab reseller network. Resource efficiency is noted as one benefit as well as the proprietary nature of the software that mitigates issues that come from using extensive third-party source code. Also, Clavister being a Swedish company is an increasing competitive advantage as new legislation like the US Cloud Act make European vendors more attractive. "Adding another value added distributor to our Nordics channel gives more and more resellers a chance to sell Clavister and grow our market share. But moreover, we see Pedab as a distributor that truly is passionate about security and will actively engage their resellers to offer Clavister as an alternative to other vendors," states Clavister's Andreas Åsander, Vice President of Enterprise Sales. About Pedab Founded in 1993, Pedab is a distributor of IT infrastructure and software solutions. We create sustainable value together with our extensive ecosystem of suppliers, partners, and resellers to create a better IT environment for the commercial European market. Pedab has 120 employees in eight countries including Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and France. We distribute products from leading vendors like IBM, Symantec, Centrify, Huawei, Lenovo, Supermicro, Informatica and now Clavister. Consolidated revenue for 2016/17 for the Pedab Group totaled 163 million euros, corresponding to a growth rate of 14.7 percent. About Clavister Clavister is a leading security provider for fixed, mobile and virtual network environments. Its award-winning solutions give enterprises, local and federal governments, cloud service providers and telecoms operators the highest levels of protection against current and new threats, and unmatched reliability. The company was founded in Sweden in 1997, with its solutions available globally through its network of channel partners. Clavister is a member of Intel's Network Builders program (networkbuilders.intel.com), a cross-industry initiative. Contact information:

Sam Coleman

Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Sam.coleman@clavister.com Roger Ison-Haug

Business Unit Director - Security, Pedab Group AB

Direct/mobile +47-4801-8914

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/new-distributor-pedab-grows-clavister-channel-business-in-northern-europe,c2571500







http://mb.cision.com/Main/9441/2571500/875818.pdf PDF

