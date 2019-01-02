[July 09, 2018] New 400G BiDi MSA Group Driving Development of Low Cost 400 Gb/s Multimode Optical Fiber Data Link Specifications Targeting Modern Data Centers

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 400G Bidirectional (BiDi) Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) Group today announced its formation as an industry consortium promoting adoption of interoperable 400 Gb/s optical transceivers for 100 meter multimode fiber (MMF) link distances. The MSA is dedicated to defining optical data link specifications based on a dual wavelength bidirectional transmission technology which enables a reduction in the fiber count relative to other solutions. The target solution leverages both the widely adopted 40 Gb/s and 100 Gb/s BiDi Ethernet solutions and is compatible with the widely available and deployed parallel MMF cabling infrastructure. Founding members of the 400G BiDi MSA include Alibaba, Broadcom, Cisco, Corning Incorporated, Foxconn Interconnect Technology, InnoLight Technology, Inphi Corporation and Sumitomo Electric. The 400G BiDi MSA specification addresses short reach applications including the critical high-volume reaches in modern data centers between switches. The 400 BiDi MSA participants are responding to an industry need for lower cost and lower power consumption solutions in 400 Gb/s form factors that bidirectional multimode technology can provide. Please visit www.400GBiDi-msa.org for more information about the 400G BiDi MSA Group.



Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements We are disclosing forward-looking information so that investors, potential investors, and other owners can better understand the mentioned Companies' prospects and make informed investment decisions. The information in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Any forward-looking statement made by the Companies speak only as of the date on which it is made. The Companies are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter their forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

SOURCE 400G BiDi MSA Group

