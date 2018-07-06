|
|[April 27, 2018]
New Residential Announces First Quarter 2018 Results
New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ; "New Residential" or the
"Company") today reported the following information for the quarter
ended March 31, 2018:
FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
GAAP Net Income of $604 million, or $1.81 per diluted share
Core Earnings of $195 million, or $0.58 per diluted share*
Common dividend of $168 million, or $0.50 per share
1Q 2018
4Q 2017
Summary Operating Results:
GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share**
$1.81
GAAP Net Income
$604 million
Non-GAAP Results:
Core Earnings per Diluted Share**
$0.58
Core Earnings*
$195 million
NRZ Common Dividend:
Common Dividend per Share**
$0.50
Common Dividend
$168 million
* Core Earnings is a non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of
Core Earnings to GAAP Net Income, as well as an explanation of
this measure, please refer to Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation
to GAAP Net Income below.
** Per share calculations of GAAP Net Income and Core Earnings
are based on 333,380,436 weighted average diluted shares during
the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and 310,388,102 weighted average
diluted shares during the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Per
share calculations of Common Dividend are based on 336,135,391
basic shares outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and 307,361,309
basic shares outstanding as of December 31, 2017.
First Quarter 2018 & Subsequent Highlights:
-
Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSRs") -
-
During and subsequent to first quarter 2018, New Residential
acquired or agreed to acquire MSRs totaling approximately $38
billion UPB for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $364
million. In addition, to further enhance liquidity, NRZ priced two
fixed rate MSR notes in January and February 2018, totaling $930
million, at a weighted average cost of funds of ~3.6%.
-
In January 2018, as part of the Company's previously announced MSR
transfer agreement with Ocwen Financial Corporation ("Ocwen"),(1)
New Residential paid Ocwen an approximately $280 million
restructuring fee to obtain the remaining rights to MSRs on the
legacy Non-Agency MSR portfolio totaling $87 billion UPB.(2)
Under the New RMSR Agreement, Ocwen will transfer the remaining
$87 billion UPB Non-Agency MSRs(2) to New Residential.
-
Non-Agency Securities & Call Rights -
-
During the first quarter 2018, New Residential continued its deal
collapse strategy by executing clean-up calls on 32 seasoned,
Non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities ("RMBS") deals
with an aggregate UPB of approximately $500 million. In addition,
during the quarter, New Residential completed a $727 million
Non-Agency loan securitization.
-
In the first quarter, New Residential continued to strategically
invest in Non-Agency securities that are expected to be accretive
to the Company's call rights strategy. New Residential purchased
$695 million face value of Non-Agency RMBS, bringing net equity to
approximately $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2018.
(1)
|
|
In July 2017, New Residential and Ocwen signed definitive
agreements for the transfer of Ocwen's interest in MSRs and
subservicing relating to approximately $110 billion UPB (balance
as of June 30, 2017) of Non-Agency MSRs. In January 2018, New
Residential and Ocwen entered into new agreements (collectively,
the "New RMSR Agreement"), which accelerated certain parts of the
July 2017 agreements, including, but not limited to, lump sum
payments made by New Residential to Ocwen parties the companies
continue to obtain the third party consents necessary to transfer
the MSRs from Ocwen to New Residential.
(2)
|
|
In the third quarter of 2017, New Residential paid Ocwen $55
million in restructuring fees for approximately $16 billion UPB of
MSRs. Total portfolio UPB decreased from $110 billion to $87
billion prior to entering into the New RMSR Agreement as a result
of amortization and the transfer of such MSRs.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For additional information that management believes to be useful for
investors, please refer to the latest presentation posted on the
Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.newresi.com.
For consolidated investment portfolio information, please refer to the
Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which are available on the Company's website, www.newresi.com.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Interest income
383,573
Interest expense
|
Net Interest Income
|
Impairment
Other-than-temporary impairment (OTTI) on securities
|
Valuation and loss provision (reversal) on loans and real estate
owned
|
Net interest income after impairment
|
Servicing revenue, net
|
Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage servicing
rights
|
Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage servicing
rights, equity method investees
|
Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights
financing receivables
|
Change in fair value of servicer advance investments
|
Gain (loss) on settlement of investments, net
|
Earnings from investments in consumer loans, equity method investees
|
Other income (loss), net
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
Management fee to affiliate
|
Incentive compensation to affiliate
|
Loan servicing expense
|
Subservicing expense
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
Net Income
614,364
Noncontrolling Interests in Income of Consolidated Subsidiaries
|
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
Net Income Per Share of Common Stock
Basic
|
Diluted
|
Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
Basic
|
Diluted
|
Dividends Declared per Share of Common Stock
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Excess mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
|
Excess mortgage servicing rights, equity method investees, at fair
value
|
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
|
Mortgage servicing rights financing receivables, at fair value
|
Servicer advance investments, at fair value
|
Real estate and other securities, available-for-sale
|
Residential mortgage loans, held-for-investment
|
Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale
|
Real estate owned
|
Consumer loans, held-for-investment
|
Consumer loans, equity method investees
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
Restricted cash
|
Servicer advances receivable
|
Trades receivable
|
Other assets
|
|
Repurchase agreements
|
Notes and bonds payable
|
Trades payable
|
Due to affiliates
|
Dividends payable
|
Deferred tax liability, net
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized,
336,135,391 and
307,361,309 issued and outstanding at March
31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
Retained earnings
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Total New Residential stockholders' equity
|
Noncontrolling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP NET (News - Alert) INCOME
New Residential has four primary variables that impact its operating
performance: (i) the current yield earned on the Company's investments,
(ii) the interest expense under the debt incurred to finance the
Company's investments, (iii) the Company's operating expenses and taxes
and (iv) the Company's realized and unrealized gains or losses,
including any impairment, on the Company's investments. "Core earnings"
is a non-GAAP measure of the Company's operating performance, excluding
the fourth variable above and adjusts the earnings from the consumer
loan investment to a level yield basis. Core earnings is used by
management to evaluate the Company's performance without taking into
account: (i) realized and unrealized gains and losses, which although
they represent a part of the Company's recurring operations, are subject
to significant variability and are generally limited to a potential
indicator of future economic performance; (ii) incentive compensation
paid to the Company's manager; (iii) non-capitalized transaction-related
expenses; and (iv) deferred taxes, which are not representative of
current operations.
The Company's definition of core earnings includes accretion on
held-for-sale loans as if they continued to be held-for-investment.
Although the Company intends to sell such loans, there is no guarantee
that such loans will be sold or that they will be sold within any
expected timeframe. During the period prior to sale, the Company
continues to receive cash flows from such loans and believes that it is
appropriate to record a yield thereon. In addition, the Company's
definition of core earnings excludes all deferred taxes, rather than
just deferred taxes related to unrealized gains or losses, because the
Company believes deferred taxes are not representative of current
operations. The Company's definition of core earnings also limits
accreted interest income on RMBS where the Company receives par upon the
exercise of associated call rights based on the estimated value of the
underlying collateral, net of related costs including advances. The
Company created this limit in order to be able to accrete to the lower
of par or the net value of the underlying collateral, in instances where
the net value of the underlying collateral is lower than par. The
Company believes this amount represents the amount of accretion the
Company would have expected to earn on such bonds had the call rights
not been exercised.
The Company's investments in consumer loans are accounted for under ASC (News - Alert)
No. 310-20 and ASC No. 310-30, including certain non-performing consumer
loans with revolving privileges that are explicitly excluded from being
accounted for under ASC No. 310-30. Under ASC No. 310-20, the
recognition of expected losses on these non-performing consumer loans is
delayed in comparison to the level yield methodology under ASC No.
310-30, which recognizes income based on an expected cash flow model
reflecting an investment's lifetime expected losses. The purpose of the
core earnings adjustment to adjust consumer loans to a level yield is to
present income recognition across the consumer loan portfolio in the
manner in which it is economically earned, avoid potential delays in
loss recognition, and align it with the Company's overall portfolio of
mortgage-related assets which generally record income on a level yield
basis. With respect to consumer loans classified as held-for-sale, the
level yield is computed through the expected sale date. With respect to
the gains recorded under GAAP in 2014 and 2016 as a result of a
refinancing of the debt related to the Company's investments in consumer
loans, and the consolidation of entities that own the Company's
investments in consumer loans, respectively, the Company continues to
record a level yield on those assets based on their original purchase
price.
While incentive compensation paid to the Company's manager may be a
material operating expense, the Company excludes it from core earnings
because (i) from time to time, a component of the computation of this
expense will relate to items (such as gains or losses) that are excluded
from core earnings, and (ii) it is impractical to determine the portion
of the expense related to core earnings and non-core earnings, and the
type of earnings (loss) that created an excess (deficit) above or below,
as applicable, the incentive compensation threshold. To illustrate why
it is impractical to determine the portion of incentive compensation
expense that should be allocated to core earnings, the Company notes
that, as an example, in a given period, it may have core earnings in
excess of the incentive compensation threshold but incur losses (which
are excluded from core earnings) that reduce total earnings below the
incentive compensation threshold. In such case, the Company would either
need to (a) allocate zero incentive compensation expense to core
earnings, even though core earnings exceeded the incentive compensation
threshold, or (b) assign a "pro forma" amount of incentive compensation
expense to core earnings, even though no incentive compensation was
actually incurred. The Company believes that neither of these allocation
methodologies achieves a logical result. Accordingly, the exclusion of
incentive compensation facilitates comparability between periods and
avoids the distortion to the Company's non-GAAP operating measure that
would result from the inclusion of incentive compensation that relates
to non-core earnings.
With regard to non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, management
does not view these costs as part of the Company's core operations, as
they are considered by management to be similar to realized losses
incurred at acquisition. Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses
are generally legal and valuation service costs, as well as other
professional service fees, incurred when the Company acquires certain
investments, as well as costs associated with the acquisition and
integration of acquired businesses.
Management believes that the adjustments to compute "core earnings"
specified above allow investors and analysts to readily identify and
track the operating performance of the assets that form the core of the
Company's activity, assist in comparing the core operating results
between periods, and enable investors to evaluate the Company's current
core performance using the same measure that management uses to operate
the business. Management also utilizes core earnings as a measure in its
decision-making process relating to improvements to the underlying
fundamental operations of the Company's investments, as well as the
allocation of resources between those investments, and management also
relies on core earnings as an indicator of the results of such
decisions. Core earnings excludes certain recurring items, such as gains
and losses (including impairment as well as derivative activities) and
non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, because they are not
considered by management to be part of the Company's core operations for
the reasons described herein. As such, core earnings is not intended to
reflect all of the Company's activity and should be considered as only
one of the factors used by management in assessing the Company's
performance, along with GAAP net income which is inclusive of all of the
Company's activities.
The primary differences between core earnings and the measure the
Company uses to calculate incentive compensation relate to (i) realized
gains and losses (including impairments), (ii) non-capitalized
transaction-related expenses and (iii) deferred taxes (other than those
related to unrealized gains and losses). Each are excluded from core
earnings and included in the Company's incentive compensation measure
(either immediately or through amortization). In addition, the Company's
incentive compensation measure does not include accretion on
held-for-sale loans and the timing of recognition of income from
consumer loans is different. Unlike core earnings, the Company's
incentive compensation measure is intended to reflect all realized
results of operations. The Gain on Remeasurement of Consumer Loans
Investment was treated as an unrealized gain for the purposes of
calculating incentive compensation and was therefore excluded from such
calculation.
Core earnings does not represent and should not be considered as a
substitute for, or superior to, net income or as a substitute for, or
superior to, cash flows from operating activities, each as determined in
accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the Company's calculation of this measure
may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures reported by other
companies. Set forth below is a reconciliation of core earnings to the
most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage servicing
rights
|
Change in fair value of investments in excess mortgage servicing
rights, equity method investees
|
Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights
financing receivables
|
Change in fair value of servicer advance investments
|
(Gain) loss on settlement of investments, net
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on other ABS (News - Alert)
|
(Gain) loss on transfer of loans to REO
|
(Gain) loss on transfer of loans to other assets
|
(Gain) loss on Excess MSRs
|
(Gain) loss on Ocwen common stock
|
Other (income) loss
|
|
Other Income and Impairment attributable to non-controlling interests
|
Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights
|
Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses
|
Incentive compensation to affiliate
|
Deferred taxes
|
Interest income on residential mortgage loans, held-for sale
|
Limit on RMBS discount accretion related to called deals
|
Adjust consumer loans to level yield
|
Excess mortgage servicing rights
|
Core Earnings
194,504
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information in this press release constitutes as
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to
the timing of and ability to complete the transfer of the remaining $87
billion UPB non-Agency MSRs to New Residential. These statements are not
historical facts. They represent management's current expectations
regarding future events and are subject to a number of trends and
uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause
actual results to differ materially from those described in the
forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. For a
discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect
such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Cautionary
Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and
"Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations" in the Company's annual and quarterly reports and other
filings filed with the SEC (News - Alert), which are available on the Company's website
(www.newresi.com). New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time,
and it is not possible for New Residential to predict or assess the
impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from
those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press
release, and New Residential expressly disclaims any obligation to
release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking
statements contained herein to reflect any change in New Residential's
expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any statement is based.
ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL
New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and
actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The
Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related
assets, non-Agency securities and other related opportunistic
investments. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to
qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for federal income
tax purposes. The Company is managed by an affiliate of Fortress
Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm.
