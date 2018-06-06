|
|[April 26, 2018]
|
New MIPI SyS-T Consolidates and Streamlines Embedded Software Debugging in Mobile
The MIPI®
Alliance, an international organization that develops interface
specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, today
released MIPI
System Software Trace (MIPI SyS-T), a common data format for
transmitting software trace and debug information between a test system
and a device, such as a system-on-chip (SoC) or platform. The
specification is publicly available to developers, and an accompanying
example implementation library is accessible via GitHub.
Until now, available methods have been vendor-specific or based on major
operating systems and there has been no independent format for
exchanging debug information across software, firmware or hardware
implementations. This fragmentation has been challenging for developers
because devices typically incorporate software and components from
different vendors, which increases debugging complexity and drives up
development costs.
"MIPI SyS-T addresses a very real need in the debug and test industry
for a universal data format that alleviates fragmentation and provides a
convenient, vendor- and OS-agnostic solution for developers across the
embedded software ecosystem," said Joel Huloux, chairman of MIPI
Alliance.
The specification also complements and strengthens the MIPI Alliance
debug and test portfolio because it can be used with any MIPI Alliance
debugging tool or transport protocol.
"By providing the MIPI SyS-T example implementation as open source
through GitHub, our goal is to spur adoption of the specification in the
developer community and, ultimately, broaden the reach of MIPI
Alliance," Huloux said.
MIPI SyS-T Scalability, Instrumentation Library and APIs
MIPI SS-T is scalable, applicable when debugging resource-constrained
devices or robust, complex systems. Industries expected to benefit from
the specification include wearables, smartphones, tablets and laptops as
well as augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), automotive systems
and many other devices and applications.
"MIPI SyS-T benefits the many players in the mobile ecosystem," said
Enrico Carrieri, chair of the MIPI Debug Working Group. "Developers will
find that MIPI SyS-T makes it easier to integrate their embedded
software with underlying hardware that uses MIPI Alliance
specifications. Hardware vendors will be able to use software solutions
from more organizations. Debug and test tooling vendors can use the
specification to offer generic testing products for developers and
manufacturers."
The specification includes the trace formatting method as well as an
optional MIPI SyS-T Instrumentation Library, which includes APIs and
documentation that developers can use to jumpstart their use of the
specification rather than starting from scratch.
Developers can access MIPI SyS-T by visiting http://bit.ly/2HtAwG1,
which provides a link to the specification and the GitHub resources.
MIPI Alliance encourages developers to use, modify and share the example
SyS-T library, provide feedback and interact with others in the user
community.
To discover more about MIPI Alliance and to connect with its social
networks, follow its Twitter page,
join its LinkedIn group
and like its Facebook
page. To join MIPI Alliance, use the Join
MIPI link on the organization's site.
About MIPI Alliance
MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and
mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification
in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the
organization is celebrating its 15th year of moving mobile
forward with over 300 member companies worldwide and 14 active working
groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of
the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software
providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP
tool providers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera,
tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.
MIPI® is a registered trademark owned by MIPI Alliance. MIPI SyS-TSM
is a service mark of MIPI Alliance. All other trademarks cited are the
property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005337/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]