|[April 25, 2018]
New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson
New Mountain Capital, LLC ("New Mountain"), a growth-oriented investment
firm that currently manages more than $20 billion in assets, today
announced that it has agreed to sell Medical Specialties Distributors
("MSD") to McKesson Corporation. New Mountain acquired MSD in December
2013. MSD's enterprise value approximately tripled during New Mountain's
ownership driven by growth in revenue, earnings, and new products, as
well as strategic acquisitions.
"New Mountain has been an invaluable partner to us," said Tom Burke, CEO
of MSD. "We have enjoyed working with the New Mountain team, which has
provided support, strategic guidance, and capital to help us rapidly
expand across the post-acute care market. We're very proud of what we
were able to accomplish together, and look forward to building upon this
momentum with McKesson."
Founded in 1982, MSD provides supply chain, biomedical services, and
technology solutions to healthcare providers operating in low cost
alternate sites of care, including home infusion, long-term care, home
health, and oncology providers. The company serves a diversified,
long-tenured customer base across 10,000 sites nationwide with a suite
of mission-critical offerings including:
-
Supply Chain: fulfillment of critical medical supplies and products,
formulary management, and chronic care supplies that require patient
home delivery
-
Biomedical Services: biomedical asset management services, including
asset tracking, preventative maintenance, and repair
-
Technology: cloud-based asset management and tracking capabilities, as
well as applications for patient supply chain management and care
coordination
Since New Mountain's investment, MSD has continued to strengthen its
leadership in the home infusion space while also significantly expanding
its presence across the broader post-acute landscape, particularly
within the long-term care, home health, and oncology segments. The
company also has made substantial investments intonew capabilities and
technology solutions to drive additional value for its customers and
enable continued growth well into the future. MSD added or created over
400 jobs during New Mountain's ownership, net of any job losses, and
total employment more than doubled.
"We are proud of our successful partnership with MSD," said Bert Notini,
Managing Director at New Mountain. "Over the last four years we have
partnered with management to invest in new technology, execute strategic
acquisitions, and implement strategic initiatives to accelerate MSD's
growth, and look forward to seeing MSD continue to thrive moving
forward. This new partnership will create significant value for all MSD
stakeholders and we are confident that MSD is well positioned to
continue on its impressive trajectory with McKesson."
"It has been a pleasure to partner with MSD's management team to grow
this important business," said Andre Moura, Managing Director at New
Mountain. "MSD solves a real pain point for providers and patients by
enabling the delivery of high quality medical care in the low cost
post-acute care setting. We thank MSD's leadership and employees for
their tremendous efforts and collaboration over the past four years."
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of McKesson's FY
2019, subject to receipt of antitrust approval and other customary
closing conditions. MSD is receiving legal counsel from Simpson Thacher
& Bartlett LLP. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor
to MSD.
About New Mountain Capital
New Mountain Capital is a New York based investment firm that emphasizes
business building and non-cyclical growth, rather than debt, as it
pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages
private equity, public equity, and credit funds with over $20 billion in
assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be
the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry
sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of
these companies.
www.newmountaincapital.com
About Medical Specialties Distributors
Medical Specialty Distributors (MSD) is a leading
post-acute/non-hospital patient supply chain provider offering a broad
portfolio of medical supplies, biomedical services, and technology
solutions. MSD serves over 9,700 healthcare providers at over 11,000
sites nationwide, as well as servicing patients in the home through
MSD's Patient Home Direct program. MSD provides its customers with a
Total Enterprise Solution, uniquely combining products, services, and
technology that enable its customers to improve their business processes
and focus on the best possible outcomes for their patients. To learn
more about MSD visit www.msdonline.com.
www.msdonline.com
